Whether you like The Beatles or prefer a bit of Rammstein, Clearaudio has a new turntable for you

Quick Summary Clearaudio has unveiled a huge new range of turntables and hi-fi gear, including a Beatles-inspired Revolver Special Edition, a Rammstein Artist Series deck and even a gaming-focused vinyl setup. It’s one of the most unusual product line-ups we’ve seen from the German audio brand, and it spans everything from £250 cartridges to £10,500 collector turntables.

Clearaudio has gone big at High End Vienna 2026 with the headline act as the Innovation Revolver Special Edition, created to mark the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ Revolver album.

This pairs Clearaudio’s high-end analogue engineering with a monochrome design inspired by Klaus Voormann’s iconic cover artwork, and comes bundled with a special half-speed mastered vinyl pressing of the record. That could all equate to one of the best record players, for many.

At the other end of the spectrum, Clearaudio is launching the Rammstein Artist Series turntable. Built in collaboration with the band, it features industrial styling, integrated red or white LED lighting and a limited run of 1,000 units worldwide. It’s designed as a statement piece as much as a listening device.

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There’s also a surprising gaming angle. The GT Compass turntable is aimed at vinyl collectors who also want their setup to fit into a gaming environment. This offers a pixel-inspired design, LED lighting and support for gaming soundtracks pressed on vinyl.

Clearaudio says the new range reflects how vinyl’s audience has broadened, from audiophiles to collectors and lifestyle buyers, and even into gaming culture.

(Image credit: Clearaudio)

Clearaudio is also introducing some more conventional hi-fi upgrades. The Elevation Series introduces modular turntables with interchangeable outer frames, to change finishes over time without replacing the core deck. It’s offered as a long-term upgradeable system rather than a one-off purchase.

A new Compact Phono stage brings simplified setup with front-panel MM/MC switching, lower power consumption and improved headroom, while the Ultra Linear Power Supply focuses on cleaner, more stable power delivery for turntable systems.

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There’s also a new N2 cartridge, built using a carbon-fibre reinforced housing designed to reduce resonance and improve playback stability.

Across the range, pricing spans from around £250 for the N2 cartridge up to £10,500 for the Beatles-inspired Innovation Revolver Special Edition, showing just how wide Clearaudio is going with this launch.

So, from purist audiophiles to gamers and collectors, there should be something for everyone from Clearaudio this year.