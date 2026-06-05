This single turntable cartridge costs almost as much as a Kia Picanto – but it'll certainly sound better

Quick Summary Audio-Technica has announced its most accomplished cartridge yet, with a lab-grown onepiece cantilever and stylus. This is about getting the utmost quality out of your vinyl, but the price means it's for serious audiophiles only.

High-end audio has a certain tendency to command some eye-watering prices and that's true of the new turntable cartridge from Audio-Technica. It'll set you back £9,999 / €11,000.

Okay, so It's not quite as much as a Kia Picanto (in 2026), but it is a lot of money – especially if you think the definition of high-end audio is a set of AirPods Pro.

Back in the world of the audiophile, the new Audio-Technica AT-MCD1 is a veritable bargain compared to the £22,000 Clearaudio Jubilee MC cartridge.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The aim of this new Audio-Technica cartridge is to deliver the best quality from your vinyl, thanks to the onepiece 0.22mm square diamond cantilever and Shibata stylus.

They allow, says Audio-Technica, the AT-MCD1 to transmit the groove's energy with minimal losses, so you're getting everything you can out of your records. That leads to "precisely focused" vocals and "dense and controlled" low frequencies.

The Shibata stylus has a R2.7 x r0.08 mil curve radius to better fit the groove and get even more subtle detail out and transform that into more detailed music. It's a synthetic diamond, with Audio-Technica saying it has exceptional uniformity and high reliability – in some cases exceeding natural diamond.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

There's a titanium housing continuing the high-end delivery while keeping the mass down and reducing vibration thanks to its rigidity, while gold pins and ultra-pure copper coils ensure the electrical signals arrive at your amplifier with minimal loss.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you might expect from a high-end cartridge, it comes engraved with a serial number, presented in a solid cherry wood case.

Audio-Technica say that this is "one of the finest phono cartridges ever produced", surpassing the 60th anniversary AT-MC2022 limited edition cartridge. Talking about availability, you can't just order this from Amazon, instead you're invited to enquire directly with the brand.

However, if you would rather get a Kia Picanto, you can organise a test drive online.