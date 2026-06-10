Quick Summary
Technics has teamed up with a luxury furniture designer on a limited edition turntable.
There's even a matching lamp, with both sporting a gorgeous burgundy hue.
Technics has collaborated with luxury furniture designer, Fritz Hansen, on a new duo of products. The range includes a lamp and a turntable, both finished in a gorgeous red hue.
The collaboration is designed to showcase how both light and sound can shape and alter the character of a space, where light defines the mood, sound evokes emotion and a minimalist design language connects the two. It's a neat idea, and sees a natural partnership form between the two entities.
The Kaiser Idell lamp was originally designed in 1936, and is the product of Bauhaus designer, Christian Dell. It features a crescent-shaped connecting rod, which links the base and the flat, domed lamp portion, both finished in a deep burgundy hue.
Its counterpart is a Technics SL-40CBT, which employs the brand's direct-drive system. That enjoys a loyal following among audiophiles thanks to its design, which helps to minimise speed deviations compared to a belt-drive system.
That's also finished in the same delightful, deep red hue, which looks really classy. You'll find a joint Technics and Fritz Hansen badge on the bottom right hand corner, with the Fritz Hansen logo on the platter as well.
On the left-hand side, you'll find a small control panel complete with power, Bluetooth, start/stop and speed buttons. The latter has options for both 33 and 45 rpm, meaning you can quickly switch it up for playing singles when needed.
Both are limited, with just 200 of the lamps and 300 of the turntables being made. Notably, the lamps will go on sale across Asia and Europe, while the turntables will also be distributed in the USA.
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There's no word on pricing, but we'd expect both units to cost a hair more than their 'standard' counterparts, owing to the limited edition nature and colour. Even so – and, in fact, even if you're not familiar with Fritz Hansen – this is a great addition to any stylish space.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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