Quick Summary Technics has teamed up with a luxury furniture designer on a limited edition turntable. There's even a matching lamp, with both sporting a gorgeous burgundy hue.

Technics has collaborated with luxury furniture designer, Fritz Hansen, on a new duo of products. The range includes a lamp and a turntable, both finished in a gorgeous red hue.

The collaboration is designed to showcase how both light and sound can shape and alter the character of a space, where light defines the mood, sound evokes emotion and a minimalist design language connects the two. It's a neat idea, and sees a natural partnership form between the two entities.

(Image credit: Technics)

The Kaiser Idell lamp was originally designed in 1936, and is the product of Bauhaus designer, Christian Dell. It features a crescent-shaped connecting rod, which links the base and the flat, domed lamp portion, both finished in a deep burgundy hue.

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Its counterpart is a Technics SL-40CBT, which employs the brand's direct-drive system. That enjoys a loyal following among audiophiles thanks to its design, which helps to minimise speed deviations compared to a belt-drive system.

That's also finished in the same delightful, deep red hue, which looks really classy. You'll find a joint Technics and Fritz Hansen badge on the bottom right hand corner, with the Fritz Hansen logo on the platter as well.

(Image credit: Technics)

On the left-hand side, you'll find a small control panel complete with power, Bluetooth, start/stop and speed buttons. The latter has options for both 33 and 45 rpm, meaning you can quickly switch it up for playing singles when needed.

Both are limited, with just 200 of the lamps and 300 of the turntables being made. Notably, the lamps will go on sale across Asia and Europe, while the turntables will also be distributed in the USA.

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There's no word on pricing, but we'd expect both units to cost a hair more than their 'standard' counterparts, owing to the limited edition nature and colour. Even so – and, in fact, even if you're not familiar with Fritz Hansen – this is a great addition to any stylish space.