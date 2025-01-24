This wireless streamer will give your vintage audio system an aptX upgrade

Quick Summary Audioengine has updated its compact B1 Bluetooth streamer with support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for much better sound quality. It's available in the US now but hasn't yet launched in the UK. It's only a matter of time though, surely.

If you've got a classic Hi-Fi setup that you love and adore, but also want to take advantage of high quality streaming, Audioengine has just the thing. Its popular B1 wireless streamer has been updated with support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive technology, enabling you to send high-quality, almost lossless audio to your existing amp and speakers.

That aptX update addresses the one downside of the original B1, which was that the Bluetooth stream was still lossy – and if you're the owner of a really high quality system, that will be noticeable.

The better aptX Adaptive codec offers much higher-resolution audio streaming with far less compression, and the B1 Next Gen also supports aptX HD, aptX, AAC and SBC. You can even connect it to other things, such as powered speakers that don't have aptX Adaptive themselves.

Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive standard also has better range, although sound quality does depend on signal strength and obstacles. But, you can expect to stream across distances of up to 100 feet between the B1 and your streaming source.

Audioengine B1 Next Gen wireless streamer: key features and pricing

One of the key features the B1 Next Gen streamer offers is simplicity. There's no network setup, passwords or fiddling around – just press the pair button to connect your phone or tablet.

There are analogue RCA and optical outputs, and a LED indicator to confirm that aptX is active. And it's very small and discreet.

In addition to its Bluetooth connectivity, the device has USB for a direct connection – for example, you could connect your laptop to play your Hi-Res audio collection, or simply plug in your phone or tablet rather than stream from it – handy for iPhone use (which doesn't support aptX directly). There's 32-bit upscaling to improve the quality of lower bitrate streams.

The Audioengine B1 Next Gen is available now in the US for $189 (about £152 / AU$299 before tax).

The firm usually sells via Amazon in the UK as well as through specialist Hi-Fi retailers but the product doesn't seem to be in stock anywhere in the UK as yet.

Audioengine's own EU/UK website currently lists the original B1 but not the newer one. We'll keep you updated if we hear more.