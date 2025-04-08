Pure’s affordable retro radios are getting an internet upgrade

Quick Summary Pure is upgrading two of its Classic DAB+/FM radios with internet streaming. They'll be available from April 2025 in a dark ash finish.

Just months after launch, Pure has enhanced its Classic series of DAB+ digital radios. Two of the models, the countertop Classic H4 radio and the all-in-one C-D6 with built-in CD player, have been given an internet audio upgrade.

As before, the radios have DAB, Bluetooth and FM radio. But the new Classic H4i and Classic C-D6i also support internet radio streaming.

Both of the new models will be available from 10th April in a black ash finish, What Hi-Fi reports. Presumably more colours will launch later in the year: the existing Classic range also comes in a rather fetching "white cotton / oak" finish that I think looks better in a kitchen or bedroom.

Pure Classic H4i and C-D6i: key features and pricing

As before, the Classic H4i is a compact countertop radio with a single 10-watt speaker. It has both USB-A and aux inputs for external sound sources, Bluetooth streaming from your phone or other device and DAB+ and FM tuners. There's a 2.4-inch colour display, preset buttons and dials for volume and navigating the menus.

The Classic C-D6i also has DAB+ and FM, Bluetooth, aux and USB-A. But this time there's an integrated CD player and twin 15-watt speakers. The display is once again 2.4 inches with volume and navigation dials, and there are on-device controls including play/pause, Bluetooth pairing and CD ejecting.

The prices will be £120 (about $153 / AU$252) for the H4i and £220 (about £281 / AU$463) for the C-D6i.

That's a bit of a hike from the current models, which are £89.99 and £179.99 respectively, but if you're looking for a cheaper option Pure's website is currently offering b-stock versions of the C-D6 for £143.