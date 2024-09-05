I've been playing vinyl for 25 years and Technics' new turntable looks like a dream

It was 25 years ago when I bought my first set of turntables – and it ignited a fire inside of me, a passion for record collecting and playing vinyl. I've upgraded over the years – but Panasonic's all-new turntable announcement looks like the absolute ultimate.
An unexpected reveal as part of the IFA consumer show in Berlin, Germany, when the Technics SL-1300G press release dropped into my inbox, it gave me that butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling. If, like me, you've got a passion for records then Technics' latest looks like a total dream.
The new turntable builds upon the Delta Sigma Drive motor control, which was first introduced last year in the previous SL-1200GR product, and delivers a sound quality upgrade thanks to a "more sophisticated iron-coreless motor", claims Panasonic. This up-to-date direct drive motor technology is more powerful, but designed to reduce vibrations and deliver the ultimate in sound quality.
Add to that a new platter, which is built of two layers – aluminium die-cast and 2mm of brass topping – with heavyweight rubber beneath to further dampen the tiniest of vibrations, and your records will sing if you're spinning them on the SL-1300G.
My personal interest in vinyl was actually commenced by underground music, so I've been DJing for the last quarter century – and while the 1300G can't cater for that owed to lack of pitch control, I'm sure an SL-1310G equivalent product can't be far behind on the production line. Either way, I'm sure wide-groove 12-inch 45s will sound stunning from this turntable.
I think the SL-1300G is a thing of beauty in its own right, especially with that silver finish – although a black model is also available. Both have the brass-topped platter, though, which gives a real visual point of distinction to this product. The reveal of a new Technics CX700 standalone speaker could make the perfect match for the ultimate aesthetic tabletop music setup.
The new SL-1300G will be available from October 2024, but there's no word on pricing just yet. Since Panasonic reintroduced the Technics turntables to production – there was a hiatus when the Japanese company ceased manufacture – the costs have soared and product prices risen sharply. But with technology and design of this quality, it'll easily be in the four-figures category I'm assuming. Best start saving, eh?
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
