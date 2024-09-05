I've been playing vinyl for 25 years and Technics' new turntable looks like a dream

It was 25 years ago when I bought my first set of turntables – and it ignited a fire inside of me, a passion for record collecting and playing vinyl. I've upgraded over the years – but Panasonic's all-new turntable announcement looks like the absolute ultimate.

An unexpected reveal as part of the IFA consumer show in Berlin, Germany, when the Technics SL-1300G press release dropped into my inbox, it gave me that butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling. If, like me, you've got a passion for records then Technics' latest looks like a total dream.

The new turntable builds upon the Delta Sigma Drive motor control, which was first introduced last year in the previous SL-1200GR product, and delivers a sound quality upgrade thanks to a "more sophisticated iron-coreless motor", claims Panasonic. This up-to-date direct drive motor technology is more powerful, but designed to reduce vibrations and deliver the ultimate in sound quality.

Add to that a new platter, which is built of two layers – aluminium die-cast and 2mm of brass topping – with heavyweight rubber beneath to further dampen the tiniest of vibrations, and your records will sing if you're spinning them on the SL-1300G.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Technics / Panasonic) (Image credit: Technics / Panasonic) (Image credit: Technics / Panasonic) (Image credit: Technics / Panasonic)

My personal interest in vinyl was actually commenced by underground music, so I've been DJing for the last quarter century – and while the 1300G can't cater for that owed to lack of pitch control, I'm sure an SL-1310G equivalent product can't be far behind on the production line. Either way, I'm sure wide-groove 12-inch 45s will sound stunning from this turntable.

I think the SL-1300G is a thing of beauty in its own right, especially with that silver finish – although a black model is also available. Both have the brass-topped platter, though, which gives a real visual point of distinction to this product. The reveal of a new Technics CX700 standalone speaker could make the perfect match for the ultimate aesthetic tabletop music setup.

The new SL-1300G will be available from October 2024, but there's no word on pricing just yet. Since Panasonic reintroduced the Technics turntables to production – there was a hiatus when the Japanese company ceased manufacture – the costs have soared and product prices risen sharply. But with technology and design of this quality, it'll easily be in the four-figures category I'm assuming. Best start saving, eh?