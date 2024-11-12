Netflix gets a big update for those who love to share

Quick Summary Netflix has launched a new feature called Moments that allows you to save favourite scenes and clips from TV shows and films. The feature launched on iOS at the end of October, but will come to Android in the "coming weeks".

We don't know about you but there are some scenes in TV shows and films we'd happily watch over and over again. The team beach scene in Top Gun: Maverick, anyone?

Well, we have good news – not for that Maverick beach scene as that's not on Netflix (sorry, maybe we shouldn't have led with that) – but for any TV shows and films that you have favourite parts from that you've seen on Netflix.

The streaming platform has launched a feature called Moments on its mobile app that will allow you to save, relive and share your favourite Netflix scenes.

Maybe you're a Bridgerton fan and you want to save that steamy carriage kiss that Colin and Penelope finally shared. Or perhaps you're an Emily in Paris fan and want to relive – and maybe even recreate – some of those exceptional outfits. Or perhaps you're lover of Stranger Things and Barb's last breath is a top moment for you. Whatever your favourite scenes are, this is the feature for you.

How to use Netflix Moment's feature and save a favourite scene

Netflix Moments is nice and easy to use too, so saving your favourite scenes is simple. You will need to have an iOS device as the feature launched on iPhone first at the end of October, but it is coming to Android in the coming weeks so don't worry, everyone will be able to share their favourite scenes soon enough.

Start watching your favourite TV show or film on the Netflix app on your iPhone and tap on Moments at the bottom of the screen once you're at the scene you love. The scene will then automatically save to your My Netflix tab and you can revisit your Moments at any point on your phone.

As you might expect, sharing Moments is nice and easy too. You can share Moments to Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms like Snapchat, Instagram Stories, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. You can also share it from the My Netflix tab by selecting a scene and tapping to share it to the platform of your choice.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To get Netflix Moments, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of the service. Android support should arrive before the end of the year.