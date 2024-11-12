Netflix gets a big update for those who love to share

Quick Summary
Netflix has launched a new feature called Moments that allows you to save favourite scenes and clips from TV shows and films.
The feature launched on iOS at the end of October, but will come to Android in the "coming weeks".
We don't know about you but there are some scenes in TV shows and films we'd happily watch over and over again. The team beach scene in Top Gun: Maverick, anyone?
Well, we have good news – not for that Maverick beach scene as that's not on Netflix (sorry, maybe we shouldn't have led with that) – but for any TV shows and films that you have favourite parts from that you've seen on Netflix.
The streaming platform has launched a feature called Moments on its mobile app that will allow you to save, relive and share your favourite Netflix scenes.
Maybe you're a Bridgerton fan and you want to save that steamy carriage kiss that Colin and Penelope finally shared. Or perhaps you're an Emily in Paris fan and want to relive – and maybe even recreate – some of those exceptional outfits. Or perhaps you're lover of Stranger Things and Barb's last breath is a top moment for you. Whatever your favourite scenes are, this is the feature for you.
How to use Netflix Moment's feature and save a favourite scene
Netflix Moments is nice and easy to use too, so saving your favourite scenes is simple. You will need to have an iOS device as the feature launched on iPhone first at the end of October, but it is coming to Android in the coming weeks so don't worry, everyone will be able to share their favourite scenes soon enough.
Start watching your favourite TV show or film on the Netflix app on your iPhone and tap on Moments at the bottom of the screen once you're at the scene you love. The scene will then automatically save to your My Netflix tab and you can revisit your Moments at any point on your phone.
As you might expect, sharing Moments is nice and easy too. You can share Moments to Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms like Snapchat, Instagram Stories, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. You can also share it from the My Netflix tab by selecting a scene and tapping to share it to the platform of your choice.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
To get Netflix Moments, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of the service. Android support should arrive before the end of the year.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
New JLC Reverso is a limited edition watch crafted from 18k pink gold
This takes the classy watch to a whole new level
By Sam Cross Published
-
I want a new blender and this Black Friday Nutribullet at its lowest price ever is too good to miss!
It could be one of the best Black Friday deals of 2024
By Sam Cross Published
-
Netflix ditching a large section of its content after experiment fails
Say bye bye to all but four interactive titles
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Your iPhone or iPad might lose Netflix soon – here's why
Netflix is dropping some support
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Classic horror with 96% score is the videogame adaptation we always wanted
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead might be terrifying
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This is the best PS5 deal I've ever seen – get free Netflix Premium with more than 40% off
Sony's Days of Play event includes an unbeatable offer on a new PlayStation 5 Slim
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Vision Pro users can finally use Netflix properly thanks to this app
Finally, Netflix on your face
By Andy Sansom Published
-
Netflix's exclusive free mobile game is an adorable spin on a serious franchise
Cuteness overload!
By Andy Sansom Published
-
Netflix isn't on Apple Vision Pro at launch, but there's a workaround
A native Vision Pro Netflix app won't be available to begin with
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix could be planning a major shake-up of its gaming service already
Streaming service reportedly looking at introducing ads to "free" mobile games
By Rik Henderson Published