The best time to shop for a phone is after new models release, and with the Google Pixel 9 family now well-established, we're seeing some truly excellent deals on the Pixel 8 lineup, which remain extremely impressive handsets.

Over the course of this bank holiday season, Argos is running a sizeable sale (check out the full range of tech offers here) – and one of its very best deals is on the Google Pixel 9, which gets a massive 50% reduction when you use the code RED50 at checkout.

Google Pixel : was £699 now £349.50 at Argos Use RED50 at checkout to get 50% off this brilliant phone, turning it into a flagship with midrange pricing – it'll last you years and has all the latest Google software features, making it a real winner.

The Pixel 8 is one of our favourite phones of recent years, and I still have particular fondness for it thanks to the visor design, which Google is now starting to step away from a little. We gave it a glowing four-star review when it released, but halving its sticker price is a brilliant boost to its already impressive prospects.

Google promised seven years of software support when it released the Pixel 8, which means that you'll easily make it past a half-decade of use without being left behind when new Android features are released. That's really significant if you're someone who wants to get the most from their phone, and ensures that you can rely on it for years to come.

On top of that, you get impressive camera performance and the pleasure of a totally unchanged Android experience, which means the new Material 3 Expressive design language will be up to you to explore when it lands soon. If you want a great phone at a superb price, don't miss this deal, which should disappear at the end of the weekend.