Oppo Find X8 officially coming to global markets – and with Hasselblad optics, to boot

We have confirmation that Oppo is back on a global scale

Oppo Find X8
(Image credit: Oppo (adjusted using generative AI))
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Oppo is officially returning to the UK and Europe, as it confirms that the Oppo Find X8 series will launch globally soon.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have been announced in China, but we expect further overseas launch details soon.

Oppo has confirmed that its forthcoming flagship Android phones, the Oppo Find X8 series, will be launched globally.

We've pretty much known that for a while, but this is the first time that the company has formally announced that it is returning to "overseas markets" around the world – that will include the UK and Europe.

There will also be an Oppo Find X8 Pro model, as well as a standard Find X8, and it'll come with the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System.

"Find X8 series sets a new standard for smartphone excellence, combining our superior Hasselblad Master Camera System with next-generation performance, battery technology, and a leap forward for Oppo AI as part of ColorOS 15," said the company's chief product officer, Pete Lau.

"Find X8 Pro is a camera flagship pushing industry limits with its incredible zoom and Find X8 is incredibly thin and light despite its ultra-powerful performance across the board.”

We await news of an actual global launch event and date, but the Oppo Find X8 series has now been unveiled in China, so you can already see what to expect when the devices hit other regions.

Oppo Find X8

(Image credit: Oppo)

The company has also not been shy in teasing its new handsets before the launch, with official posts on Weibo showing some of the results of that new camera system. We've also had glimpses of the redesigned chassis – which takes on a more iPhone-like, flat-edged appearance.

We also can't wait to get the new handsets into the T3 testing labs as we were very impressed with its predecessor, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, especially its camera performance during the Champions League final in May.

Oppo is also a headline sponsor of the Champions League this year, which makes even more sense now it can finally sell phones in Europe again, after the patent dispute with Nokia has been resolved.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

