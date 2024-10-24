Oppo Find X8 officially coming to global markets – and with Hasselblad optics, to boot

Quick Summary
Oppo is officially returning to the UK and Europe, as it confirms that the Oppo Find X8 series will launch globally soon.
The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have been announced in China, but we expect further overseas launch details soon.
Oppo has confirmed that its forthcoming flagship Android phones, the Oppo Find X8 series, will be launched globally.
We've pretty much known that for a while, but this is the first time that the company has formally announced that it is returning to "overseas markets" around the world – that will include the UK and Europe.
There will also be an Oppo Find X8 Pro model, as well as a standard Find X8, and it'll come with the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System.
"Find X8 series sets a new standard for smartphone excellence, combining our superior Hasselblad Master Camera System with next-generation performance, battery technology, and a leap forward for Oppo AI as part of ColorOS 15," said the company's chief product officer, Pete Lau.
"Find X8 Pro is a camera flagship pushing industry limits with its incredible zoom and Find X8 is incredibly thin and light despite its ultra-powerful performance across the board.”
We await news of an actual global launch event and date, but the Oppo Find X8 series has now been unveiled in China, so you can already see what to expect when the devices hit other regions.
The company has also not been shy in teasing its new handsets before the launch, with official posts on Weibo showing some of the results of that new camera system. We've also had glimpses of the redesigned chassis – which takes on a more iPhone-like, flat-edged appearance.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
We also can't wait to get the new handsets into the T3 testing labs as we were very impressed with its predecessor, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, especially its camera performance during the Champions League final in May.
Oppo is also a headline sponsor of the Champions League this year, which makes even more sense now it can finally sell phones in Europe again, after the patent dispute with Nokia has been resolved.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
My favourite Apple TV show just got a trailer ahead of huge Season 2
Severance is a mind-bending marvel, and I can't wait for next season - now its first full trailer has whetted my appetite. hee
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung reportedly planning foldables shake-up – its next phone could be a game-changer
Company has a lot more folding phones and possibly a folding tablet in the pipeline, it's claimed
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Your Oppo phone is about to get its biggest upgrade yet
Android 15 timeline for Oppo phones outlined - when will you get it?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo taking further inspiration from iPhone for another flagship feature
It's possible it might do even more though
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Your Oppo or OnePlus phone is getting an iPhone-like makeover for free
This could be a neat boost for Android phone fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Oppo Find X8 ready to beat iPhone 16 Pro in at least one area
Oppo's CEO thinks it's something to celebrate
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo Find X8 could resemble the iPhone in more ways than one
Who will do it better?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Oppo Find X8 leaks with iPhone-like design but with a huge camera upgrade
We get a first glance at the Oppo Find X8 design
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo Find X8 could be 2025's Android phone to beat, if leaked specs are true
The Find X is confirmed for a return to the UK - and it could be epic
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo Find X returning to global markets – great news for fans of photography
Confirms that its Find X series of smartphones will be released globally in the future
By Rik Henderson Published