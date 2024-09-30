Android phone prices could soon soar for just one reason

Quick summary
Android phones might get a little pricier at the top-end.
This is because the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip is seemingly going to cost a chunk more than its predecessor.
For years, Android stood as a more affordable way to get cutting-edge features than sticking with the latest iPhone, but it's fair to say that gap has either closed or disappeared.
Flagship Android phones rival or even eclipse Apple's pricing all the time, for all that they bring the sort of new features that enthusiasts dream of, from hyper-zoom cameras to AI integrations. Now, though, they might be about to take another little jump in price, if reports are to be believed.
As reported by Android Authority, a Chinese leaker has indicated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a chip that you'd expect to power quite a few top-end Androids over the next 18 months or more, might jump in price by 20% compared to the Gen 3.
That doesn't come completely out of the blue, since Qualcomm said that it expects the chip to be more expensive at its own summit recently, but the margin of increase is still a little off-putting. If it's accurate, it's hard to avoid the idea that this could knock on into increased prices for phones that use it.
It's not just the Snapdragon, neither – a similar margin is apparently on the cards for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 too, with the jump coming because of the increased costs of the 3nm manufacturing process.
To add to all that, this also lines up with noises coming from seasoned analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who reported earlier this year that a rise of 20-30% in price was very possible, if not likely. This leaves two avenues before major phone makers that use Qualcomm's chips, of course.
One is the simple price rise that would keep them on the bleeding edge but pass on the cost to users. The other is to find ways to downgrade or cut costs in other areas, whether that means components or materials, to keep the price flat while accounting for the chip.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
We have no way of knowing what approach will be most popular, but it certainly looks possible that Android flagships might get more expensive as a result.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
9 best autumn fragrances for men 2024: woody, spicy and cosy fall-inspired scents
From Tom Ford to YSL, here are the best men’s colognes and aftershaves for autumn
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Apple preparing huge smart home push, claims expert
Apple's smart home strategy has never quite clicked – could 2025 be the year it gets it right?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case shows a shift back to the mundane
Samsung's next flagship might not be quite so unique.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Is this the foldable phone that has Samsung most worried?
Another folding phone has just launched, this time with Loewe design
By Chris Hall Published
-
When is the iPhone 16 coming out? Could Apple's on-sale date be a surprise?
The iPhone 16 has already bucked trends once
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Possible Nothing Phone (3) listed online, could also come with a larger Plus model this time
A duo of unannounced Nothing smartphones have been spotted online
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra concept renders show a potential iPhone beater
Samsung might be cooking up a beauty
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huawei is set to shake up the foldable phone market sooner than we thought – tri-fold handset imminent
Huawei's plan is unfolding soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Qualcomm's latest chipset will make AI-powered phones more affordable
Cheaper AI phones expected in the coming months
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus Nord 4 review: heavy on the metal, light on the price
Buying on a budget? The metal-bodied OnePlus Nord 4 is a very smart choice indeed
By Basil Kronfli Published