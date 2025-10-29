This five-star Mini-LED TV gets a welcome early Black Friday deal

It might still be October, and Black Friday might therefore still be almost exactly a month away, but that doesn't mean there aren't already some terrific early deals floating around for great tech. We don't want to flood you with options, but when a really worthwhile bargain comes around, we're duty-bound to point you at it.

Case in point: Hisense's beautiful U8N Mini-LED TV has a really nice little discount on Amazon UK at the moment. I say "little", but you get a whole £100 off the TV, which scored a glowing 5-star review in our testing just a year ago.

Save £100 Hisense U8N 75-inch: was £1,399 now £1,299 at Amazon This might only be a 7% discount, but at the price this TV's been sitting at, that still makes for £100 off a truly excellent TV – one that proves you don't have to go OLED to get stunning colours and pin-sharp accuracy in your home cinema experience.

Mini-LED TVs are really all the rage at the moment, and there's every sign that the technology could reign for quite a while (albeit with some additions and improvements doubtless coming down the pike). Hisense's U8N stood out when we tested it for the value on offer, and that's enhanced further by this great deal.

It's always a good sign when a TV supports both Dolby Vision and Atmos, for example, so if you set this up with a proper sound system, it'll basically blow your socks off when you watch compatible streaming movies and physical media. It's also terrific for gaming thanks to a pair of high-speed HDMI ports that enable it to use its 120Hz capabilities for super-smooth gameplay.

What's really crucial, though, is that it maximises one of the advantages of Mini-LED tech: brightness. This is a super bright and vibrant display, which means it's great if you have your TV in quite a naturally light room and need to make sure it doesn't get washed out by all that sunlight. Sure, we're coming into winter now, but you want to invest in a good TV for years to come.