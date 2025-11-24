This Anker power bank is what rival brands wish they could make

We test a lot of tech here at T3, and that's meant that while it isn't exactly one of the biggest parts of my job, I've nonetheless got my hands on quite a few new power banks in the last year or so. Unsurprisingly, many of these have been from Anker, which seems to totally dominate the market.

Its power banks are often brilliant, but one of its smallest ever has really impressed me in recent months – and now it's cheaper than ever for Black Friday. If you're looking for a pocketable battery booster, they don't come much better than this.

Save 30% (£15) Anker Nano Power Bank 5,000mAh (MagSafe): was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon This tiny power bank is way slimmer than you're likely expecting, and crucially has MagSafe (or Qi2) wireless charging so that it can stick to compatible phones snugly. Even with it attached, you'll still be able to pocket your phone, too.

With 5,000mAh of capacity, there's no pretending this is the highest capacity power bank you can get for £35 – but it's almost certainly the slimmest and most convenient for phone charging.

I've been using it with my iPhone, and the MagSafe system means that I don't have to worry about any tangled cables or external hardware at all. When my phone's running low (as it often can be) I just slap the power bank on its back, and it starts charging.

Because it's only a few millimetres thick (thinner than your phone, most likely), it hardly adds any bulk to the handset, either, meaning that I can still fit it in my pocket, let alone a backpack or handbag. That's so convenient for situations where I don't want to lug around a bigger power bank.

That said, if you do want a bigger option, be sure to check out Anker's wider Black Friday sale, because a wide range of its devices are on sale too.