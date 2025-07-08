These 5-star OLED TVs are selling at £200 off for Prime Day

Want to know the best way to get a red-hot deal on an OLED TV? Buy last year’s model. It’s sad but true, and Prime Day has brought us a solid saving on LG’s ever-reliable C-series sets, originally released in 2024.

There’s the 55-inch version of the LG OLED C4, the default size these days, which at £859 is the cheapest the set has been so far. This deal beats the historical price floor earlier this year by a tenner according to our CamelCamel sleuthing. Or you can pick up the 65-inch version for £1099, the 48-inch one for the pocket money price of £649.

Save 18% LG LG OLED C4: was £1,049.99 now £859.99 at Amazon Thanks to one of LG's Evo panels, this generation of OLED TV gets what older models lacked: truly punchy brightness. You need that for great-looking HDR, and a great-looking picture in brighter rooms.

The LG OLED C4 earned a 5-star T3 rating last year, for “depth and clarity that’ll make you gawp.”

Currently sitting in my own living room is a slightly older version of the step below this very TV, a B-series set from LG. And just like any LG OLED, these sets guarantee you excellent picture quality with OLED tech’s signature black levels and rich colour.

Compared to older generation sets that use this tech, the LG OLED C4 class of 2024 delivers much greater brightness thanks to an LG Evo panel. And you need that for a proper eye-melting HDR experience.

Our reviewer measured 1150-nit peak brightness from the LG OLED G4, which is similar to what some phones pump out when needing to compete with direct sunlight outdoors.

Pro tip: we still recommend pairing the LG OLED C4 with a soundbar or a solid set of speakers. While LG uses some fancy “AI” processing to widen the sound, as with almost every TV the audio experience isn’t really a match for the visual.