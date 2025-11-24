The PlayStation ecosystem has never been more full of options – even if you already own a PS5 or PS5 Pro. Whereas back in the days of the PS3, you only had a few accessories to choose from before entering the world of third-party devices, you can now pick up dozens of official add-ons for your console.

One of the most high-end and impressive has, for a few years now, been the PS5 DualSense Edge, Sony's own in-house pro controller for the PS5. It's a thing of beauty, but despite being an avid gamer, I've never quite managed to convince myself to shell out to buy one. This Black Friday deal might change that, though.

Save £50 Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon This is arguably the best possible controller to pair with your PS5 – it's got extra paddle buttons, but also crucially has really tight integration to make it way dreamier to use and remap.

Rather than the DualSense Edge, I've spent the time since the launch of the PS5 using a Scuf controller, and I do love the thing to death. That said, it suffers a little in comparison to the Edge simply because it's third-party, so I can't have per-game buttons maps and it isn't integrated into the UI all that well.

This makes it a doozy for competitive play, but the Edge is still clearly the superior option, and this deal even makes it way more affordable, too. In fact, it's the lowest price for a new Edge that I've ever seen, and the lowest that Amazon's ever listed, which is quite some going.

You can also pick up the controller in either black or white, depending on your tastes. I'm agnostic, but I have to say that the black version really does look nice and stealthy, so it could be the one I'd go for. I'd expect this deal to last until the end of Black Friday weekend, which means I've got a good few days ahead of me to see if my resolve to not spend money is tested to breaking point.