I used these five-star headphones for years, now they're cheaper than ever for Prime Day

There's a secret side to being a tech reviewer, and it's the arms race that takes place every time you review a new device – after you've formed your verdict and written up your review, does it become a daily driver for you? After all, most of us can't use five pairs of headphones at once, so one will generally rise to the top.

For me, that was the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, which spent years as my default pick for a pair of travel headphones, until being supplanted by the new Sony WH-1000XM6s just this year. The Momentum 4 are brilliant in practically every way, and now they're as cheap as I've ever seen them thanks to a stellar Prime Day deal.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £279 now £179.99 at Amazon The Momentum 4s have come down in price over the years, but this is still a brilliant deal at £100 off. Grab them while stock lasts, in the Special Edition colour with some classy brass trim.

While the good touch controls and impressive active noise-cancelling are very impressive, the real heart of what makes the Momentum 4s so great is their sound. Sennheiser is a master at crafting balanced, neutral sound for its devices, and that means that your favourite songs will sound extremely natural through these terrific headphones.

To make that even better, though, they also have superb battery life that still puts many far more recent launches to shame. You can get a full 60 hours from them on one charge, which is frankly ludicrous, and that means they're ideal for long travel days and layovers.

If you're looking out for some new headphones, then, be sure to check these out – you'll be paying mid-range money for a device that is high-end in every way that matters.