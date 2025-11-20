I've tested a heap of gaming handhelds this year, and since we're now in the full swell of Black Friday deals, I've been keeping an eye out for meaningful reductions on them. After all, it's a pricy sort of device to pick up, and the more I've looked, the more I've confirmed that there are very few discounts to be found right now.

All of that context makes it all the more impressive to see not just a small price cut on the base MSI Claw, but actually something as chunky as 25% off its normal price. That's a cut big enough to make it genuinely compete with the likes of the Switch 2, which fewer handhelds manage than you might think.

Save £134 MSI Claw: was £533 now £399 at Amazon The Claw is a really versatile handheld in the right hands, and has enough power under the hood to be a portable titan, so getting it for less than £400 really looks like superb value.

It isn't always the easiest thing to compare PC gaming handhelds, since plenty of them can end up with subtly different specs to each other, but in isolation, the MSI Claw is a great bet. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135H, which gives it enough power to get through some pretty decent modern games.

It's not necessarily one to try to run the latest releases on, as can be said of most handhelds (including the Steam Deck), but with a judiciously chosen library of portable-friendly games, you can have a whale of a time. Its display also goes up to 120Hz and is a full 7-inch IPS panel, so you get plenty of space to enjoy your favourite games.

Since this is a Windows handheld, you can run basically anything that comes to mind on it – it has the flexibility of being very literally a mini PC in your hands. So, if you're an enthusiastic gamer looking to get into the portable scene, this might be the Black Friday deal for you.