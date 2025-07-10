50 deals under £50 this Prime Day
Looking for an affordable gift or something to treat yourself? These luxury deals are all under £50 and great value
There are literally thousands of great deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales, which range from packs of batteries to massage chairs, and just about everything in between. If you want to know the very best products to buy, take a look at our 25 Best Prime Day Deals page. However, if you are looking for something a little cheaper, keep reading.
You can get some great products on Amazon for around £50, especially during the Prime Day sale. This isn't about buying cheap goods for the sake of it. At this price you can find premium and luxury editions in anything from home and electronics to outdoor and fitness.
While you're not going to find a new TV, drone or phone in this list, you will find deals that will make your life better.
Deals under £10
- Le Creuset Stoneware 100ml Espresso Mug, from £8.55
- AsperX Power Bank 10,000mAh USB-C connection, £8.99
- Anker USB-C to USB-C 60W 6ft cable, 2-pack, £5.89
- Lexar 32GB MicroSD 2-pack with adapter, 39% off
- Peston AirTag Holder (5-pack) keyrings, 36% off
- Ugreen Revodok USB-C Hub 5-in-1, 37% off
- Energizer Alkaline AA Batteries (24-pack), 31% off
- Yanaboo Oral-B compatible toothbrush heads (8-pack), 38% off
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme Pro SDHC+ card, 4% off
- HIGH5 ZERO Electrolyte Tablets (Berry), 50% off
Deals under £20
- Le Creuset Stoneware 350ml Coffee Mug, from £11
- Lego Speed Champions F1 car, 35% off
- Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad Qi2 for iPhone, 35% off
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, 46% off
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro SDHX card, 46% off
- EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition PS5, 61% off
- Bandai Tamagotchi Original Sky Shell, 48% off
- Amazon Echo Pop speaker, 56% off
- Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, 47% off
- Tile by Life360 Mate Bluetooth Tracker, 30% off
Deals under £30
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, 53% off
- Amazon Echo Dot speaker, 46% off
- Apple AirTag (single), 20% off
- Blink Mini 2 Plug-in smart security camera 2-pack, 50% off
- Ugreen USB-C Charger 65W 3-port, now 35% off
- Belkin 20k Power Bank with integrated cable, 38% off
- Berghaus Unisex Backpack 25L, 33% off
- Trekology YIZI GO Camping Chair, now 61% off
- NewWays Metal Strap for Apple Watch, 20% off
- Kraken Black Spiced Rum, 1 litre bottle, 24% off
Deals under £40
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case (Black), 20% off
- Blink Outdoor 4 camera and Blink Doorbell, 72% off
- Waterpik Pulse Water Flosser Cordless, 20% off
- Belkin Wireless iPhone/AirPods Qi2 2-in-1 Charger, 20% off
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro microSDXC card, 17% off
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse, 43% off
- GameSir Super Nova wireless gaming controller, 20% off
- Ninja Foodi StaySharp Steak Knives 6-piece, 59% off
- Loop Switch 2 Adjustable Ear Plugs, 30% off
- Philips OneBlade 360 Hybrid Face + Body Electric Shaver, 38% off
Deals under £50
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 50% off
- Lego Fast and Furious Toyota Supra Mk4 car, 31% off
- EA Sports F1 25 Standard Edition PS5, 20% off
- SanDisk microSD Express card (256GB), 7% off
- Seagate One Touch 1TB external hard drive, 20%
- Ring Outdoor Camera (Stick Up Cam), 44% off
- Microsoft 365 Family annual subscription, 52% off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Wireless Earbuds, 56% off
- Beats Solo Buds Wireless Bluetooth earbuds, 42% off
- Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam, 49% off
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
