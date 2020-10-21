Vasque Breeze AT GTX review: A workhorse of a hiking boot

Today's best Vasque Breeze AT Mid GTX deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Will the Vasque Breeze AT GTX hiking boot review persuade you to invest in one of the best women's hiking boots on the market? A lot depends on your walking locations.

When choosing a hiking boot, you’re looking to strike the perfect combination of something comfortable you can wear for all-day walking but that is also supportive and sturdy enough for any terrain you may encounter. The Vasque Breeze AT GTX performs as you’d hope a hiking boot would feel in terms of support and stability, but the key features go far beyond that. With a mesh and waterproof Nubuck leather upper, the shoe feels breathable on warm hiking days.

Vasque Breeze AT GTX hiking boot review: Design

The Vasque Breeze AT GTX is made with a Vibram Megagrip sole for great traction, especially on loose rock. The ATC (all-terrain compound) midsole features an EVA cushion for comfort while staying durable and supportive underfoot.

A padded ankle collar includes a moisture-wicking lining, with a breathable mesh outer. The lightweight outer materials indicates the weight of the boot lies in the stable sole, where hikers need it most. The Gore-Tex waterproof lining is a proven industry leader, providing an excellent shield from any precipitation or wet trail conditions.

The Vasque Breeze AT GTX hiking boot comes in a men’s and women’s version, both in regular and wide width. To add to the variety, three color options are available for both men and women.

Vasque Breeze AT GTX hiking boot review: Comfort and performance

Although the Vasque Breeze AT GTX felt light on the foot, it tips the scales at 2 pounds 4 ounces for the pair. In our tests, we didn’t find this to be a deal-breaker or even noticeable, but the weight could prove uncomfortable to some hikers or could be a turnoff for those who intend on carrying the boots in their pack.

If weight isn’t a deterrent, we found these boots to be incredibly comfortable for all-day hiking with a cushioning but stable mid-foot. The tough Vibram Megagrip outsole felt sticky and durable, on all types of trails. The ankle felt strong and supportive, but cushioned enough to not feel uncomfortable or rub. The Gore-Tex waterproof layer is the icing on the cake for this boot – it really is ready for any trekking adventure.

We don’t think these boots will win you any fashion awards on the trail, but the look is classic, straightforward, and sturdy. We found that this boot's functionality made up for any style considerations.

Should I buy the Vasque Breeze AT GTX hiking boot?

After reading this Vasque Breeze AT GTX hiking boot review, here’s the real question: should you buy a pair? For hikers looking for one boot that fits all adventures, we think the Vasque Breeze is a great boot for most feet. The superior traction makes these boots suitable for any terrain, and the mid-sole EVA footbed provides comfort for any length of hike. The high-quality construction provides durability, with an incredibly stable ankle collar.