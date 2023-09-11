SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair review

To preface this SIHOO Doro-C300 review, I’ve had neck and back trouble since my universities days, resulting in a lot of PT and a never-ending quest to find supportive ways to sit and sleep. When our lovely home editor offered me this review, I jumped at the chance, because our standard office chairs were absolutely killing me. A chair that actually supports you in the right places during hours of video editing and content creation? Yes, please!

SIHOO Doro-C300 review: Price and availability

The SIHOO Doro-C300 is currently going for £349.99 on Amazon, and the official Sihoo site lists the price as $399.99 for US customers.

That’s admittedly a bit more expensive than other mid-range ergonomic office chairs sitting around the T3 office, like the Boulies EP400 that my colleague recently tested out.

SIHOO Doro-C300 review: packaging and set-up

I’ve built quite a few office chairs in my time, so I didn’t have too much trouble with putting together the SIHOO Doro-C300. Even though I think I could have sorted it out without the instructions, I faithfully followed each and every step to make sure I didn’t miss that one important screw; that being said, the manual had quite a few spelling and grammatical errors that could be easily rectified. Not a huge issue, but one of my personal pet peeves. It’s the small details, after all, that can really make a product feel more premium. 

The chair came with a lot of extra nuts and bolts — disconcerting when you wonder if maybe you’ve missed something, but quite helpful in the case that you misplace one in the building process.

Image 1 of 2
SIHOO Doro C300 review
(Image credit: Emily Pursel / T3)

SIHOO Doro-C300 review: performance and features

The seat is definitely comfortable, featuring a waterfall design that alleviates the pressure on your legs. The lumbar support is similarly impressive, and perhaps the best part of the whole chair for me. My lower back is definitely in much better shape come the end of the workday than it would be in a standard office chair.

There is an additional headrest that I don’t find myself using as much, though perhaps that speaks more to my poor typing posture than any failing on part of the design. When I do lean back, it cradles my neck perfectly.

The SIHOO Doro-C300 comes in black and white options. I opted for the white colour just because I like the clean, light look when it comes to my workspace, and it did not disappoint. This is a stylish chair to have greet you in the mornings, and a welcome relief to sink back into after lunch.

As far as adjustments go, they can be a bit clunky. The only movement that doesn’t require a bit of manhandling is the standard lever you find at the base of pretty much every office chair. You can adjust the chair’s height this way or recline it into three different positions, which is great when you get a little restless at the desk. The armrests have an impressive amount of customisation, but they do take a bit of fiddling to get correct and would probably benefit from a bit more love.

Image 1 of 2
SIHOO Doro C300 review
(Image credit: Emily Pursel / T3)

SIHOO Doro-C300 review: verdict

Overall, the SIHOO Doro-C300 is a fantastic option if you’re looking to upgrade your work chair. It’s really comfortable and provides plenty of support while you’re grinding away at the computer. My only reservation is that when it comes to the price, it seems to do less for more compared to competitors.

