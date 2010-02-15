Samsung Wave hands-on review

Image 1 of 10 Samsung Wave - Social Hub Image 2 of 10 Sasmsung Wave - Notifications Image 3 of 10 Samsung Wave Image 4 of 10 Samsung Wave - Size Image 5 of 10 Samsung Wave - Main menu Image 6 of 10 Samsung Wave - Super AMOLED Image 7 of 10 Samsung Wave - Smart search Image 8 of 10 Samsung Wave - TouchWiz 3.0 Image 9 of 10 Samsung Wave - Processor Image 10 of 10 Samsung Wave - Buttons

HANDS-ON VIDEO: Samsung have been making waves on bada, their open source mobile platform, but will the Samsung Wave stand up to scrutiny? Watch the video on the right for the first reaction.

Nabbing the headlines at this year's Mobile World Congress has been the Samsung Wave, the first to come touting the open source platform bada.

Announced yesterday, Wave comes with a 3.3-inch super AMOLED screen, 1GHz processor and Social Hub, Samsung's answer to the MOTOBLUR. Other essentials include a 5-megapixel camera with and LED flash, 5.1 surround sound, 3G, WiFi, AGPS and up to 32GB storage via micro SD card

Will it be a wash out for Samsung? Or cause for a mexican wave? Check-out the pics and our first hands-on impressions of Wave.

