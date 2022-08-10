Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review (early verdict): the fanciest of foldables

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best folding phones, I think Samsung has been leading the way for a number of years. Sure, I've loved Motorola's reimagining of the Razr, but if you want a large-screen foldable then you'll be wanting to look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 –the Korean brand's top-tier foldable for 2022.

I handled the fourth-gen foldable ahead of the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked reveal at a private event in central London to get a feel of what this premier folding phone is all about. It no doubt impresses with its giant screen, but then so did its predecessor.

So the big question I think many will be asking: is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 different enough to its predecessor and is it worth buying, given the high price? Here are my Fold 4 first impressions covering Samsung's latest, ahead of getting a full review sample to live with and assess more fully.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Here's the bit you'll be wanting to get out of the way first (I know I would want to consider it up front anyway): the Z Fold 4's price. Predictably it's a long way from being budget, given the advanced technologies on offer here. But it's actually even pricier than its Galaxy Z Fold 3 predecessor.

Just how much are we talking? Well, the Z Fold 4's entry variant with 256GB storage will be priced at £1,649 in the UK. If you want the 512GB then it's £1,769. And if you're feeling needy for storage space then the 1TB model will cost £2,019. Pricing in other territories is TBC at this stage.

Pre-orders will go live upon the device's announcement, at Galaxy Unpacked on the 10th August. I suspect, although it's not officially confirmed, that the on-sale date will fall two weeks later, circa 28th August or just thereafter.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: What's new?

If you've been eyeing up a Z Fold 3 for some time but never got around to buying one, or perhaps you own a Samsung foldable but want to upgrade, then you'll be wondering exactly what's new and exciting about the Z Fold 4.

Here's where I deliver the sort-of bad news: the Z Fold 4 isn't wildly different from its predecessor. Although that's not to say it's a lazy update by any means: there's been some redesign work to maximise the screen's potential, delivering a minor aspect ratio change, resulting in a device that's ever so slightly wider overall when unfolded (130.1mm, up from 128.1mm). Folded it's the same dimensions, however, it's all down to a change in the hinge design and reduction in bezel size.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Elsewhere it's the cameras that get a nice upgrade: the main lens is the same 50-megapixel one as found in the Galaxy S22 series, while the 10MP zoom goes to 3x optical (up from 2x), but the 12MP wide-angle remains the same as before. Supposedly the optical stabilisation (OIS) has also been improved too, but I can't yet vouch for how different this is.

In unfolded form the 'UDC' – that's 'under-display camera', acronym lovers – is a redesigned type, delivering 4MP of resolution. However, I still don't think it's even close to invisible, as you'll see prominent 'criss-cross mesh' in that circular area when the background is bright – as you can see in the picture above. It's hard to see on a dark background, granted, and it has improved generation on generation.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design and display

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Being a foldable, the Z Fold 4's big appeal is (ahem) twofold: it's akin to a 'normal' flagship phone (albeit much thicker) in its closed form, yet closer to a tablet scale when unfolded.

This means there are two screens, the same diagonal measure 6.2-inch on the front, and same 7.6-inch internal. As stated before, however, the change in the Z Fold 4's overall width means a minor aspect ratio change – it's now 25.5:10, with a 904 x 2316 resolution on the outside; while a 6:5 aspect and 2176 x 1812 resolution covers the internal screen – so the panels are slightly less tall in their proportions. It's subtle, but it's there.

When I used the earlier Z Fold 3 extensively, I found it was the unfolded format that really appealed to me. There's something odd about the folded format to me, much as it's more 'normal' for a phone, simply because the device is so thick like that, not to mention the screen so tall. Unfolded is where it's at for me – and I think you'll quickly get used to this large-scale screen for all manner of things. It's improved here given the 6:5 rather than 5:4 aspect too.

However, as that screen is much 'squarer' it doesn't adapt to all content well, of course. It is, however, great for multi-tasking – and I think Samsung's One UI software, over the top of Google's Android 12L, does a really good job at enabling multiple apps operating on the screen simultaneously. You can quickly and easily drag three apps into the space, swap their positions with a press-and-hold on the dividing line, and adapt the experience as you wish, making it easy to move information between apps and be more productive.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It's also worth pointing out that, despite Samsung improving its UTG (that's ultra-thin glass, again for the acronym lovers) behind the scenes, and covering it with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, that there's an inherent heightened reflection issue with this kind of folding screen technology.

It's also not feasible to negate the presence of a central 'crease', so you'll have to accept that these are, for the time being, features of such a folding device. Not desirable ones either, but I do think you'll learn to live with them and dial them out of your mind pretty quickly. Besides, it's not a Samsung issue by any means, no other maker can negate these points.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Spec and performance

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Being the top-of-the-stack product that the Z Fold 4 is, I wasn't surprised to learn that Samsung is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor inside. That's the step-up 'plus' model in the process manufacturer's best range, giving it top-end computational power. And paired with 12GB RAM as standard, it'll be easy to run multiple apps without fuss, which is integral to a product like this.

There's no regional variation for the Z Fold 4 either. I'm not surprised by this now, however, as the Z Fold 3 never saw a Samsung Exynos-powered variant, as was once rumoured, and now with Samsung calving out an agreement with Qualcomm through 2030, you'll be seeing Snapdragon chips aboard Galaxy handsets for years to come.

I do have a question mark over how well the 8+ Gen 1 will perform within a device such as this, especially as there's no change to the battery capacity for this generation. It's a 4,400mAh cell on board, which is actually less than you'll find in many a flagship phone these days, many of which only house a single smaller and lower-res screen and a less powerful processor. Basically I'm sceptical about longevity at this stage – but I also haven't lived with the Z Fold 4 as my own yet, so cannot yet comment until I get that opportunity.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe ) Image 1 of 3

What I am confident about, however, as stated above, is that the software will function dreamily. Samsung's One UI has long been effective at not overruling Google's Android operating system's look and feel to excess, while layering on additional features that are really handy.

A prominent one of which is the new Taskbar addition. This is as it sounds: a row of apps, a bit like a Windows Taskbar on a PC, that will appear alongside the trio of Android softkeys to the base of the phone for quick and easy control (you can also use in conjunction with gesture-based controls and leave more room for Taskbar by doing away with the Android softkeys).

Taskbar on Galaxy is an echo of the apps you load on the lowermost section on the device's homescreen, they're not sourced from anywhere else (you can't change anything within Settings, only toggle Taskbar on or off), and can display up to eight strong at maximum. You can drag apps into this homescreen selection to change them as you wish. There are two additional slots for the last closed app and current app (or apps if you have multiples, which means you can relaunch double or triple app load layouts with the click of a button).

Galaxy Z Fold 4 first impressions: Cameras

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

In terms of cameras I've highlighted how they differ in the text above, but as I've not extensively used this system and certainly haven't taken any images away from my initial time with the Z Fold 4, I cannot yet say how much of a jump this new setup is.

On paper, however, it certainly reads fairly well: the inclusion of a 3x optical zoom rather than 2x is welcome; but more prominently it's the boost to a 50-megapixel main sensor, as found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, that'll show this foldable has hit the prime time and that cameras don't take a second seat.

There is still a question mark over whether the internal display should use an under-display camera, however, because I still think it's too prominent when anything bright in on the display. It's an advance forward, though, as it improves upon its predecessor – but what I really want to see is something closer to truly 'invisible', which would be amazing.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 first impressions: Verdict

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

At first glance the Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't especially different to the outgoing Z Fold 3. Stare a little harder and you'll spot the subtle differences, such as the slightly different screen aspect ratios that favour a marginally wider and less tall format. The addition of Taskbar in the software should also open new doors.

But I'm half disappointed there's no integrated S Pen stylus, as was rumoured, while the under-display camera can still be a distraction, the top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is already giving me anxiety about battery life (as the cell on board is the same 4,400mAh as the last gen), and there's always going to be inherent reflection and crease issues with a device such as this.

Having said all of that, when you step back and simply marvel at the Z Fold 4 for all its technological amazingness, it's really hard to not be astonished. Just look at it. Samsung continues to offer the best large-screen folding phone on the market, no doubt, and once you get used to this expansive way of working in Android it could be a total game-changer. I can't wait to live with this foldable in the near future to bring you my full and final review.

Also consider

That said, however, I suspect that finding a solid Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is perhaps the savviest option if you're in the market for a large-screen foldable phone. The last-gen device has the same battery capacity, the same S Pen compatibility, a very similar screen setup (both feature the same diagonal measures, just a little taller in aspect ratio) and given the considerable £1,649 entry-level asking price of the Z Fold 4, the Fold 3 may hold obvious price-saving appeal without much compromise.