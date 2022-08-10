Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review (early verdict): what the flip?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's been a whole lot of attention around Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for summer 2022 – and I'm not surprised, as there's been a batch of rumours and excitement surrounding the arrival of the Korean manufacturer's latest and best folding phones. The smaller of which, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, I've already had my mitts on at a private London event ahead of the official reveal for this early first impressions review.

As the clamshell in Samsung's foldable range, the Flip series has always garnered a lot of attention because it's not nearly as large nor as expensive as the Z Fold 4 (which I give another early first impressions review of here), and I think it even trumps Motorola's Razr clamshell in terms of design too.

That said, many of the overly excited rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 4 turned out to be nothing but the figment of imagination – by which I mean this folding phone is very similar to its Z Flip 3 predecessor. The obvious question, therefore, is whether there's any sense in wanting to buy this latest foldable, or simply finding a bargain on the older model instead?

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I'll preface this whole early review with the all-important asking price. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't cheap by any means, what makes it attractive compared to the best Android phones on the market is that, well, it's cheaper than the top-tier models, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And this Flip, y'know, folds.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's pre-order price is £999 in the UK for the 128GB model. Want 256GB and the price jump isn't too dramatic, at £1,059. Go all-in for the 512GB model, however, and you'll need to part ways with £1,199. At the time of writing I don't have pricing for other regions, such as the USA, Europe or Australia.

To put that in context: at launch the entry-level Z Flip 3 cost £949 back in 2021, so the newer Flip 4 adds £50 to the asking price, or a jump of just over five per cent on the asking price.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: What's new?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As I touched upon up top, the Z Fold 4 doesn't differ much at all from the Z Fold 3 of before. That means it's the exact same dimensions, with the exact same dual screen setup: a 1.9-inch front 'Cover Screen' display and 6.7-inch interior display (when unfolded). There's no resolution change, instead you get some additional widget controls, so the Cover screen can handle additional Quick Settings, from Samsung Pay and wallet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, to Airplane mode and more.

So physically the Z Fold 4 looks like an echo of its predecessor, unless you decide to pick the new Bora Purple finish, which is new for 2022. Or, if you want to go all-in, then the Bespoke Edition model permits you to pay £50 extra (TBC) and select your own frame (black, silver, gold) and panel colourways (yellow, white, navy, khaki, red) for a more visually exciting offering.

Elsewhere the Z Fold 4 bolsters its camera arrangement slightly, upping the physical size of the main 12-megapixel sensor (it's now 1.8 microns per pixel, up from 1.4); while the internal power is handled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform for all models (there's no Exynos variant, which no longer comes as a surprise, given Samsung's and Qualcomm's agreement through 2030 for Snapdragon use).

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Design and display

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

No surprises here, how you think about the Z Flip 4 will likely reflect how you felt about the Z Flip 3. Which, from my point of view, isn't exactly a bad thing: I thought (and still think) the earlier flippable foldable is a cute-looking alternative phone format that's also practical.

When I possessed the Z Flip 3 for review over a week-long period back in 2021, I initially couldn't stop flipping the screen open and closed. It was almost therapeutic in a sense. But, also, I often glossed over the small Cover Screen display on the front and went into default 'normal' (i.e. unfolded) phone position to handle everything.

In that sense it's great that Samsung has widened the widget compatibility for the front screen. But I feel that without it getting even bigger and therefore even more immediate and usable here, it's a bit of a missed trick. Yes, I can now reply to a message and deploy a phone call, but I'm much more likely to flip the device open first just to do that.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Technically speaking the Flip 4 is 0.8mm less tall and 0.3mm less wide thanks to a slimmer hinge, but I don't think you'll notice that if comparing both devices in hand. As my colleague Yasmine wrote in her Z Flip 3 review, and which still rings true for the Z Flip 4: "When it’s folded up, the [phone] will fit in the palm of your hand. Unfolded, it feels very slender and it looks just like a regular smartphone, so you get the best of both worlds. Naturally, when you fold it up it does feel quite thick ... adding some bulk to your pocket."

The latest foldable remains a well-made device, just as its predecessor was, offering the same IPX8 waterproofing feature, which is rare in this space. There are minor tweaks to the build, however, with Samsung's UTG (that's ultra-tough glass, acronym fans) being even more durable than before, and covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ too.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Spec and performance

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Being the top-tier product that the Z Flip 4 is, I wasn't totally surprised to learn that Samsung is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor inside. That's the step-up 'plus' model in the manufacturer's flagship range. It comes paired with 8GB RAM as standard, whichever storage variant you opt to buy.

However, I do have a question mark over how well the 8+ Gen 1 will perform within a device such as this, just on account of heat production within a slim and foldable format. Fortunately, however, there is an increase in the battery capacity: the Z Flip 4 has a 3,700mAh cell, adding an additional 400mAh over the Z Flip 3's 3,300mAh. I think that'll be important for longevity.

There's also a tweak to the charging speeds too, with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging available for this generation clamshell. Not a gigantic boost, and nowhere near the top speeds of some competitors, but a needed push forward in this department nonetheless.

I've not used the Z Flip 4 for long as yet, but I am confident about Samsung's software functioning strongly. Samsung's One UI has long been effective at not reinventing Google's Android operating system's look and feel, and while the Flip 4 doesn't get the Taskbar functionality of the Fold 4 (it doesn't need it, in fairness), it'll be a solid Android handset. You can still multi-task, too, with easy-to-use dual app loading across the upper and lower portions of the unfolded screen.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions: Cameras

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

In terms of cameras I've highlighted how they differ in the text up top, and therefore you'll already know not to expect too much difference. I've not extensively used the Z Flip 4 regarding its cameras, so cannot yet say how much of a jump forward the larger-scale main sensor is.

Samsung says its 'Nightography' capabilities are much improved, however, by as much as up to 65 per cent. I'll have to await getting the final device in for review to see how strong its low-light snapping capabilities are.

Given the general limited space within a foldable device such as this I'm not surprised there's not more of a significant change. The pair of 12-megapixel cameras is behind the higher-resolution on offer in the Z Fold 4, and falls in the shadow of the Galaxy S22 series too.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions: Verdict

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 worth it compared to its Z Flip 3 predecessor? While I've only had limited hands-on time with the newer product thus far, I think there's one clear benefit: more battery capacity, which with its 12 per cent capacity increase ought to bring greater longevity.

Otherwise the Z Flip 4's design is almost identical to the Z Flip 3's look, save for a sub-millimetre trim here and there, and the screen sizes and resolutions are identical for both, so no larger Cover Screen display to be found here as rumoured.

However, if you're looking for a clamshell foldable then I still don't think there's anything better on the market than what Samsung has to offer. The Z Flip 4 is roughly the same price as the Galaxy S22 Plus, so if you're seriously tempted by the prospect of a foldable then I don't think there's any better route in.

Also consider

Given the Z Flip 4's similarities to its predecessor, the Z Flip 3's lower price is an obvious temptation. You're not compromising on almost anything in going with the earlier model, really, as even the battery capacity increase could be negated by the more powerful processor within.

If you're fully sold on a foldable, the other most viable options are to look to the Moto Razr for an alternative clamshell option, or go bigger and take a look at Samsung's Z Fold 3 and also-just-announced Z Fold 4. All tempting for their own reasons, for sure.