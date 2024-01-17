Following Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 the all-new Galaxy S24 series has been revealed to the world. While the top-end S24 Ultra model certainly stole the show (it did receive the most significant upgrades after all), for those of us who prefer the best small phones, I'm here to give you a first look at the baby of the range, the Samsung Galaxy S24, which I got my hands on ahead of the big reveal.

There's no doubt that last year's Galaxy S23 was a fantastic handset (especially 'if small if your cool', as I quipped in that particular review's headline), but there's always room for improvement, right? And that's exactly the nip-and-tuck take that the Galaxy S24 has taken in refining the flagship small-scale handset into an even more convincing proposition.

But before I get ahead of myself, it's worth pointing out that the year-on-year changes in the Galaxy S24 are subtle compared to the outgoing Galaxy S23. There are zero changes to the camera hardware, for example (unlike in the S24 Ultra's new zoom lens), but minor increases in screen size and battery life, plus an effective price drop for this year, do make for many appreciable points.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Price & Availability

As I've pointed out up top, and impressively in today's economic climate, Samsung hasn't increased the Galaxy S24's asking price. Quite the opposite, in fact, with an equivalent year-on-year price drop in the UK seeing a £799 starting price (US and AU region pricing TBC).

But I can see why that's important. In such a competitive environment, where the likes of the Nothing Phone (2) are more affordable, and even Google's Pixel 8 can be bagged for a similar price, not to mention Samsung's own slightly disruptive Galaxy S23 FE having gone on sale just a month prior, the Galaxy S24 has to remain relevant to cash-strapped buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S24: What's New?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Samsung Galaxy AI feature set

Moves to Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor

Bezel decrease for larger screen size of 6.2-inch

Battery capacity increase by 100mAh to 4,000mAh

Unlike in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which sees significant changes compared to its S23 Ultra predecessor, the Galaxy S24 is a more moderate year-on-year update. Which I don't mind, although I do wish the cameras had an overhaul to be more competitive.

That's not to say there are no changes, though, some small but important aspects have been tweaked for the better. The bezel has been shrunk, for example, meaning the display is actually 0.1-inch larger on the diagonal for this generation.

Samsung has even managed to squeeze in a marginally more capacious battery, which given the handset retains its pocketable small-scale is a great thing to see. Charging speeds remain the same – and sort-of slow in context to some of the main competition these days.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Design & Display

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Grey

Flat 6.2-inch AMOLED panel, 2600 nits maximum brightness

1080 x 2340 resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rate

IP68 water/dust resistance

The display is really the Galaxy S24's biggest change overall, just as it is in all handsets in this year's range. That's thanks to the bezel shrinking to permit a marginally larger 6.2-inch panel to squeeze into the same footprint as before – which I found is still great for single-handed holding. That's the ultimate charm of this handset for me: it's an easy-to-pocket yet still powerful and great-to-use option.

Just because the S24 is the smallest in the range doesn't mean it steps down in specification compared to the S24 Ultra's panel, though, as all handsets this year receive the potential to deliver a 50% brightness increase when needed – and although I'm yet to use the handset outside in daylight, this is always a welcome move. The only downside I can think of is the lack of Corning Gorilla Glass Armor here, which is designed to reduce reflections more than the used Gorilla Glass Victus 3.

I still think the Galaxy S24 looks superb, with its now iconic design format with trio of camera lenses exposed to the rear. It doesn't benefit from the new titanium material finish of the Ultra model, but I actually don't mind that – because the smaller S24 handsets have much brighter colour options, as you can see from my 'Cobalt Violet' hands-on images on this page. I'm not totally sure about the yellow option, but each to their own. Samsung will also have some special-edition colours available direct from its site only.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Performance & Battery

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Samsung Exynos 2400 processor (some regional exceptions)

4,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless

There were rumours aplenty about whether Samsung would opt for its in-house Exynos silicon for the Galaxy S24 series and, lo and behold, that's what's come to bear... well, sort of. The Galaxy S24 that I saw, and the handset that will launch in the UK and US markets, houses Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor (there may be exceptions in some regional markets). It's the Galaxy S24 Ultra that specifically is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets.

I'm still on the fence in how I feel about this, as Exynos has traditionally been a little harsher in its battery consumption and quicker to throttle performance. I'm yet to live with and use Exynos 2400, however, my more recent Galaxy S23 FE experience with earlier Exynos 2200 wasn't especially long-lasting though, so this is a potential point of contention that needs more investigating when it comes time to review the new handset.

It is good to see a slight push in battery capacity in light of the above, however, with a 4,000mAh cell in a 6.2-inch display phone likely being a good overall match. But with the same USB-C charging at 25W it's a shame to not see the 45W level of the Ultra model available here (likely as the smaller handset would then recharge quicker overall, which might look wonky in the line-up overall).

Regarding just how well the S24 will operate in the real world? Clearly I'm going to have to obtain and move into a device as if it were my own to get a realistic understanding of that. But one of the big new sets of features comes from Galaxy AI, which is available in all three Galaxy S24 models, irrelevant of their processor selection.

And those Galaxy AI features are pretty great from what I've seen. The Galaxy S24 brings Google Pixel 8-like tools, from translation to photo editing. I was impressed testing out the spoken word transcription feature, but that's even more impressive when translated (to/from one of 13 languages) in real-time.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Cameras

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Main (24mm): 50-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS)

50-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS) Zoom (3x, 70mm): 10MP, f/2.4, OIS

10MP, f/2.4, OIS Wide (13mm): 12MP, f/2.2

If I wind my mind back a year, I remember saying that the "Galaxy S23 is still an excellent camera phone" but that its lack of hardware upgrades was disappointing. Well, that's only even more disappointing for the Galaxy S24, which is a total echo of its predecessor when it comes to cameras. That means no hardware upgrades, no 200-megapixel shooter, no improved zoom. It's just all the same.

However, the biggest area of progression comes from the new Galaxy AI features, which I've tested out using some pre-loaded images on a device (not my own images, I hasten to add, so at this stage how well editing will occur on not-Samsung-provided ones is yet to be seen). There's Generative Edit, a cloud-based AI tool that allows you to select objects to manipulate, resize, even move within the frame while offering an auto-fill of background areas. On-device AI features are automated suggestions which analyse images and suggest specific improvements based on the specific frame.

When I obtain an S24 for full review I'll be using it as my own, so taking all manner of photographs day and night to see if it can still stands up as among the best Android phones for photography. My initial feeling is that it's time for an S24 cameras overhaul, opting for, say, a larger main sensor and higher-resolution option for the zoom lens, to really create something that's class-leading once more. That said, as things stand, the last two generations of Galaxy S series have still impressed, and I have no doubt the S24's main camera will continue to be a decent main snapper.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Early Verdict

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't a major update over its predecessor. All things considered, however, this is a better-looking handset thanks to its smaller bezel and therefore larger screen size, its genuinely useful Galaxy AI tools, and a minor battery capacity enhancement for improved longevity potential.

However, with the use of Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor inside I do have questions over just how said longevity will hold up per charge – but that's not something I can answer until testing the handset properly. It's also a shame there are no camera hardware improvements in this generation (unlike the S24 Ultra, which did get a notable step up).

Samsung appears to be critically aware of market conditions, too, signified by the effective price reduction of this year's handset compared to last. That could certainly add further appeal for the Galaxy S24 – although the competition certainly isn't holding back either – as it's still the obvious go-to option for those seeking a flagship smaller-scale Android handset.

Also consider

Which is where it's worth highlighting some of the great and even cheaper S24 competitors that are already available.

The Nothing Phone (2) is perhaps the strongest among them, with a great core usable setup and fun additional Glyph lighting features.

The previous Galaxy S23 may be even more appealing now that it's a cheaper buy and delivers the same camera proposition (minus Galaxy AI features). Or even the S23 Fan Edition option now.

Or let's not forget Google's Pixel 8, which is a bit like the archenemy to Samsung for delivering many similar features in a different-but-just-as-good-looking package with great cameras.