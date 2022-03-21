Quiksilver Summit Run jacket review: ultra-packable, but a damp squib in a downpour

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Quiksilver Summit run jacket is a very lightweight, extremely packable waterproof jacket that's designed with runners in mind. It's available in sensible black or a kind of natty aqua-and-teal print with a retro vibe (I'm a fan, but I'm not sure I'd be in the majority). It's pretty stripped-back in terms of features, but does it do enough to warrant inclusion in our best waterproof jackets guide as a lightweight option? And how does it compare to today's best running jackets? Read on for my full Quiksilver Summit Run jacket review.

Quiksilver Summit Run jacket review: design and performance

A note before we start: the description on the Quiksilver website at time of writing is almost entirely wrong (I've told the brand, so hopefully it'll be updated soon).

The Quiksilver Summit Run jacket is an unlined, polyester jacket (45% recycled – good to see), which is thin, flexible, pretty breathable and very lightweight. It's a little rustley but acceptably quiet for running in, I think. The brand has prioritised weight and flexibility over outright protection from the elements. As such, it's not the most waterproof option out there, and it lacks taped seams. I wore it out in fairly heavy rain, and it was starting to soak through after a few minutes outside. On the flip side, it does dry impressively quickly. This jacket will provide a decent barrier to light rain, and take the edge off a wind chill, but for any more than that, you'll need to opt for something heavier.

Where the Summit Run jacket really shines is when it comes to portability; it packs down extremely small, and you can turn it inside out and stash it in one of the zip pockets (with a reversible zip pull and carry loop). All of that means it's ideal for runners – which is what it's designed for – but also good option for stashing in a bag in case the heavens decide to open on your day out. Toggle between the two pics below to see the bag packed up, and in my hand, for scale.

You can't adjust the hems, arms or hood on this jacket, but all of these are elasticated, which is probably a better choice for an active option, offering flexibility as you move. Quiksilver has added a soft-touch fabric on the elasticated hems of the bottom and hood of the jacket, although unfortunately not the wrists, where you might expect more danger of chafing against the skin. This looks smart but does suck up water rather, and takes much longer to dry than the rest of the jacket.

The hood design is another high point. As well as being elasticated all round the face, there's also a peak with flexible wire. The combination is excellent at staying up and keeping the rain off your face, even on blustery days.

What is this jacket missing? The main one I'd expect, for a run jacket, is some kind of reflective detailing. On the blue version there's a tiny reflective strip on the lower back, but nothing else to improve visibility while running at night.

A helpful feature is the single popper fastening on the chest, for runners who want to let the air in but don't want the jacket flapping all over the place.

You've got two zipped outer pockets that'll keep valuables secure as you run – useful for house keys, but no good for stashing tech if it's actually raining, because these get damp fast. There are also two large, open pockets in the inside hip area. I'm not sure what you'd put in there, but I'd never say no to extra pockets, on principle.

Quiksilver Summit Run jacket review: verdict

If size and weight are your priority, the Quiksilver Summit Run jacket is a great choice – it really does pack down tiny. There are well-designed features – the hood is great at staying in place and the chest fastener option is a thoughtful detail that'll be useful for runners – but I think it could do more to justify that higher price point. The absence of proper reflective detailing for visibility is disappointing, for example. Quiksilver has prioritised compactness here, which means that while the Summit run jacket provides a decent barrier to the elements, it won't keep you dry in a downpour.