Pure Air Go review

Pure Electric has recently totally revamped its range of award-winning electric scooters, not only did the brand update the Pure Air and Pure Air Pro, but it also introduced a new entry-level model.

So, hot on the back of reviewing the Pure Air Pro (2021), we're reviewing the Pure Air Go, a new e-scooter that we think could be ideal for beginners.

Pure Electric think of the Pure Air Go as the start of your electric journey. It is designed to be affordable, yet still offer everything the brand is known for, namely solid design, water resistance, and local support.

If you're looking an all-singing, all-dancing electric scooter then we'd recommend you read our Pure Air Pro (2021) review, but if you're after an e-scooter that is totally competent and won't break the bank, then the Pure Air Go could be just for you, especially as it borrows some clever tricks from its more expensive siblings.

As mentioned in our other Pure Air reviews, what sets Pure Electric apart from other brands is that Pure is a British company and have built this e-scooter with "typical British and European weather conditions in mind". That essentially means it can be ridden in the rain, with IP65-rated water resistance, without breaking.

Here is T3's official verdict on the Pure Air Go…

Pure Air Go electric scooter review: design

We're big fans of the original design of the Pure Air Go. It's utilitarian and industrial, almost bicycle-like with flowing steel tubes. Whereas some electric scooters are just clones of the Xiaomi M365, this is more original.

What's even more impressive is that this design is also used for the Pure Air (2021) and Pure Air Pro (2021), both of which are more expensive, so you know it's robust and well built.

The Pure Air Go features a stem hinge which locks into place with a U-shaped bracket and screw-down cap. It's simple enough to use, but not the quickest solution out there, we much prefer the faster click-lock system of the Pure Air Pro, but obviously, some cutbacks have had to be made in order to save money.

As we previously mentioned, the Pure Air Go has an IP65 water resistance rating. This is achieved by fully sealing the electronics inside the footplate and means it can be ridden in wet weather, which is essential if you're planning on using it in the UK or northern Europe in the winter.

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

Being designed and created by a British brand, you'll also get superior build quality. It certainly feels like a sturdy, well-built piece of kit.

It's constructed to safely carry a large 120kg maximum load. That's more than most scooters, and means it shouldn't have any troubles carrying you, and a heavy bag around town.

The deck is large with plenty of grip, which provides great stability and confidence when riding.

Of course, this extra engineering involved with waterproofing does come at a slight disadvantage, and that's weight. The Pure Air Go weighs 16 kg (35.3 lbs), which is slightly heavier than its rivals, but slightly less than the existing Pure entry level model. The Xiaomi 1S weights 12.5 kg (28 lbs), for example.

Pure Air Go electric scooter review: performance

Despite being an entry-level model, the Pure Air Go is no slouch when it comes to performance. Power comes from a 350W rear-wheel-mounted motor, designed to deliver decent acceleration in urban environments.

That 350W motor was actually used in last year's Pure Air Pro (2020) and is a big upgrade from the 250W motor of the previous entry-level model.

The rear-mounted motor frees up the front wheel to deal with your steering inputs.

We found it picks up speed well, and didn't feel breathless when it reached full speed. The small 350W motor can feel very slightly underpowered when going up steep hills compared to the new 500W motor in the Pure Air Pro.

Pure Air Go electric scooter specs Max Speed: 15.5 mph / 25 km/h

Range: 12.4 miles / 20 km

Weight: 16 kg

Motor: 350 W

Water resistance: IP65-rated

Tyre: 10-inch, air-filled w/puncture prevention fluid

Max Load: 120 kg

Removable battery: Yes (tools required)

Speed settings: 3

Legally the top speed is limited to 15.5 mph – which feels plenty fast enough.

The throttle is really easy to control with your thumb, and is very responsive, allowing you to accurately modulate how fast you're going.

When it comes to stopping the Air Go, simply squeeze the anti-lock electronic brake. The single leaver brakes both wheels, making this e-scooter very easy to master – right hand to go, left hand to stop.

The Pure Air Go features large 10-inch air-filled tyres. This is a major advantage over the Xiaomi range which is fitted with 8.5-inch tyres. We've found the larger tyres provide a safer, more comfortable ride, and they're easier to removed and service.

These larger tyres are especially important when being used on uneven road surfaces, as they can handle the larger bumps better.

The main drawback to getting the Air Go rather than the Air or Air Pro is range. The Pure Air Go will carry you for around 12.4 miles / 20 km, whereas the Air will take you 18.6 miles / 30 km and the Pro a whopping 31 miles / 50 km.

Overall we were really impressed with how the Pure Air Go performed – especially considering its ultra-affordable price. It's plenty quick enough, capable, and comfortable, thanks to its large tyres.

Pure Air Go electric scooter review: other features

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

A display is integrated into the handlebar, allowing you to monitor speed, battery level, and speed setting. It's a pretty simple display, but is bright and very easy to read with a quick glance down.

The Pure Air Go also features integrated front and rear LED lights to help you see where you’re going in low light. These is turned on by default, as it also makes you more visible in traffic.

The wide and bright front beam enables you to ride your e-scooter at night with confidence, while the multifunction rear light means that others can see you more easily (this is further enhanced by side reflectors).

Just like the rest of the Pure Air range, the Pure Air Go has been designed so it's easy to maintain at home.

Home mechanics should find the larger 10-inch tyres are easier to change and Pure has made sure the tyre valve is easily accessible, making them simple to inflate.

Of course, if you don't fancy maintaining it yourself you can take it into one of Pure Electric's high street stores. Should a part need replacing, then you won't have to wait for it to be shipped from China, as all parts will be stored in the UK.

The Pure Air Go is even compatible with Pure's smartphone companion app. This can be used as a larger dashboard, provide you with more accurate range and ride details, or lock and unlock the motor. It's a great feature to have in the entry-level model.

As with the more expensive siblings, the app isn't essential. You can take the e-scooter out of the box and ride without ever setting it up.

Pure Air Go electric scooter review: verdict

The Pure Air Go is certainly one of the top electric scooters you can buy if you're just starting out on your electric journey. Its performance and build quality is better than its rivals, while the range is on par with similar priced models.

The highlight here is the guaranteed IP65 water resistance, which, if you're planning on using your e-scooter in all seasons in the UK, is a necessity.

The Pure Air Go isn't perfect, however. Just like all of Pure's range, it is heavier than its rivals.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the Pure Air Go isn't the 'ultimate' electric scooter on the market (you'll want to check out our best electric scooter guide to discover the ultimate e-scooter). It's not the fastest, and it doesn't have the longest range, but if you're looking for an affordable, safe, reliable e-scooter with decent performance, then the Pure Air Go may just be for you.

