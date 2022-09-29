Logitech G502 X Plus review: a wireless gaming mouse with stunning RGB lights

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a top-tier wireless RGB gaming mouse? This Logitech G502 X Plus review is a good place to start - it does cost a pretty penny but it's also fast, precise and reliable.

Up against the best gaming mice you can buy, Logitech G502 X Plus seems to stand its ground with bright flowing RGB lights paired with 13 programmable buttons, up to 25K DPI and up to 120 hours of battery life.

In this Logitech G502 X Plus review, you can find out everything you need to know about this wireless gaming mouse. I’ll give you the full low down on everything I thought about this mouse from its design and setup to its performance.

Logitech G502 X Plus review: price and what’s different?

A gaming mouse that doesn’t come cheap, the Logitech G502 X Plus will set you back $160 in the US, £150 in the UK and AU$279 in Australia. The widgets on this page will show you the best deals on it right now in your region.

You might be wondering how it compares to the cheaper Logitech G502 X, and there’s actually only one difference - the RGB lighting. The more affordable model doesn’t have any extra light-up thrills at all, whereas the Plus model has up to 16.8 million colours across an 8-LED strip.

Logitech G502 X Plus review: design and setup

(Image credit: Future)

With a pretty striking design that comes in either black or white, the Logitech G502 X Plus wireless mouse will look right at home even alongside more extravagant gaming rigs. It has angular edges and sharp buttons as well as a strip of 8 LED lights across the middle and along the side.

My hand drapes comfortably over the mouse. It felt very supportive giving my palm, thumb and little finger somewhere to rest, and each side is coated in ridged rubber which meant I didn’t need to worry about losing my grip on it either. The thumb rest won't be for everyone but I personally enjoyed having it there. Measuring 131.4 x 41.1 x 79.2 mm, whatever size your hands, this should do a decent job although you may find yourself using a claw grip if yours are on the larger side.

At 106g, the Logitech G502 X Plus is far from being one of the most lightweight gaming mice you can buy. Some people will prefer a slightly heavier mouse but this one, in particular, feels secure and firm in its movements while not actually being so heavy that it becomes a problem.

One of the very best things about this mouse is the RGB lighting. The strips of LEDs stretch across the width of the mouse and cascade down from the front meeting over the palm rest, they can display up to 16.8 million colours which flow through one another. You can adjust them through the G Hub desktop software.

If you want loads of programmable buttons to switch up the mouse configuration on the fly then this one has 13 programmable controls on board. As well as the standard left and right clicks and scroll wheel, you’ll find two buttons that sit beside your index finger, two more side buttons beneath those, two behind the scroll wheel and there’s a handy DPI switch that's placed next to the tip of your thumb.

That DPI switch is one of this mouse’s crowning glories, it tilts downwards towards your thumb which makes it feel completely natural to use while you’re deep in gameplay. In saying that, sometimes it is a little too easy to use, those with larger fingers might find they accidentally press it every now and then.

The scroll wheel moves in small firm increments that make it easy to move accurately down a page, but if you click it, you can also use it in hyperfast mode. The scroll wheel actually tilts to the left and right for more programmable controls as well.

As this is a wireless mouse, the battery life will last 37 hours with the lights turned on but if you choose to switch them off, that goes up to a whopping 120 hours. To conserve battery life, you can have the lights set to switch off when your palm is covering them mid-gameplay as well.

When it does need to be plugged in, the mouse comes with a pretty long USB-C charging cable which means you can keep playing at the same time.

Setting up the Logitech G502 X Plus couldn’t be easier, you just need to plug in the tiny USB dongle, flick the power switch on the underside of the mouse and your PC should automatically recognise and install it. As mentioned, to make the most of it you will need to download the G Hub desktop software.

Logitech G502 X Plus review: performance and features

(Image credit: Future)

I was pleased with the performance of the Logitech G502 X Plus. That was partly down to the Hero 25K sensor with 40G of acceleration which makes for accurate tracking and it was easily able to keep up with rapid movements as well.

With a range of between 100 and 25,600 DPI, it also feels precise with low input lag, and thanks to the DPI switch you can flick between your customisable settings in an instant depending on what you need during gameplay.

Logitech’s Lightforce switches are on board here, they're hybrid switches that use both optical and mechanical triggers working simultaneously together. They’re tactile, clicky and you won’t need to apply too much force to get them to register your press. On the underside of the mouse, the PFTE feet let this glide smoothly across the mouse mat or even over a bare table.

To make the most out of everything the Logitech G502 X Plus has to offer, you’ll need to download the G Hub desktop software which is available for both Windows and Mac. There you’ll be able to program each button with very specific macros, create up to 5 profiles to save on the mouse itself, adjust the RGB lights and more.

Logitech G502 X Plus review: verdict

(Image credit: Logitech)

While the Logitech G502 X Plus might be expensive, it’s also very well kitted out with hybrid switches, 13 programmable buttons and 25K DPI as well as really cool RGB lights and loads of battery life when you need it. It’s responsive and fast, comfortable and relatively lightweight.

There are a few minor issues like the fact that the DPI switch is a little too easy to press and not everyone will be so keen on the thumb rest but those seem like very minor issues in an otherwise excellent gaming rodent.

