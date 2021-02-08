Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore hiking boot review: A no-fuss mile cruncher with sofa-level comfort

The Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore is an interesting blend of old-school big boot and modern technology at a solid price point. As a do-it-all, no fuss mile cruncher they're some of the best men's hiking boots around. They're available to buy now at an RRP of £140, in men's, women's and children's versions. There's also a low-ankle variant, if you'd prefer a walking shoe. Read on for our full Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore Mid M hiking boot review.

Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore hiking boot review: Design

From a distance the Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore looks pretty old-school, high ankle, aggressive sole, big traditional laces, and in many ways that's not far from the truth. The upper is breathable mesh, overlaid with solid panels for abrasion resistance, and there's a good-sized rand around the toes for extra protection and durability. That lacing system is as trad as it looks, but there are neat touches even here, with the hooks being made of alloy rather than cheaper and more fragile plastic.

A massively padded ankle provides plenty of support, easily tightened via the lacing system, and the gusseted tongue adds support and even more padding to the mix. An extra bulky tongue can help lock the heel into a stiffer boot, and that's certainly the case here, giving a good, solid fit.

On the underside, a Vibram Megagrip sole provides traction on the worst of surfaces, and there's a built-in strike plate to protect your forefoot from sharper stones and pebbles, similar to the better class of trail shoe. Finally, Jack Wolfskin has built in its own Texapore waterproof membrane to keep clag on the outside.

JW Force Striker Texapore review: Performance and comfort

Sometimes – usually when you're suddenly standing in a young swamp – you want solid and slightly clumpy boots on, and these Jack Wolfskin beasts are indeed on the clumpier side. That's not necessarily a bad thing, unless you're moving fast over tricky ground, while these are more designed to plough through obstacles, as well as supply lots of support and protection for your feet when carrying a heavy load. That Force Plate stashed in the sole certainly delivers on that front, fending off otherwise-painful sharp rocks, and the Vibram Megagrip lugs perform as you'd expect on a wide range of surfaces.

While boot comfort usually depends on foot shape, the amount of padding available here means these should feel like sinking into a sofa for most, and indeed might get quite warm in high summer as a result. In spite of all the bulk here, these aren't incredibly heavy, which is a major bonus, getting more mileage out of tired legs at the end of a long day.

Should I buy the Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore hiking boot?

The Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore is a solid boot at a wallet-friendly price that doesn't really put a foot wrong. Comfort here is very high, and the foot protection in the sole unit adds peace of mind without upping the weight factor. Coupled with idiot-proof lacing and enormous ankle collar pads, these will carry you through all obstacles with ease.