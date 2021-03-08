Finisterre Stormbird waterproof jacket review: top performance and eco-friendly construction

The Finisterre Stormbird is a triple-layered waterproof shell jacket that launched in November 2020. As you'd expect from this eco-conscious brand, it's very planet friendly: it's made from 100% recycled fabrics and a FC-Free DWR finish. It's a fancier, higher performing version of Finisterre's bestselling Rainbird shell jacket, and while the two look quite similar, the Stormbird boasts twice the hydrostatic head rating and enhanced breathability compared to its older sibling.

As a result, you need to stump up a fair bit more for that peak performance. The RRP is £195 for both the men's and women's versions. We put the Stormbird through its paces to see how it holds up in practice, and were very impressed. If you're looking to stay dry and protected on a wet and blustery day, it won't let you down – and its performance lands it a place high up in our best waterproof jacket. Read on for our full Finisterre Stormbird waterproof jacket review.

Finisterre Stormbird waterproof jacket review: Design and performance

Finisterre Stormbird: Specs Hydrostatic head: 20K

Breathability rating: 15K

Waterproofing: FC-free DWR

Fabric: 100% recycled nylon

The USP here is that the Finisterre's Stormbird is made from 100% recycled nylon with a planet-friendly FC-free DWR finish. Aside from that, you're getting some impressive specs: a 20k hydrostatic head and a breathability rating of 15K. There's a waterproof 2-way zip, and taped seams to keep you dry as a bone in even the wettest weather. As you'd expect from figures like that, we have absolutely no complaints on the performance front – this jacket will let the air in and keep the rain out with no issues at all.

This is a shell, so it's not insulated, but designed to be layered over a base layer and fleece in colder weather. However, the inside is made from brushed polyester, making it pleasantly soft to the skin if you're wearing a short-sleeved top.

A curved peak hood features three-point adjustment. We found it stayed up and kept the rain out of our eyes remarkably well, even in very wet and blustery weather. The micro-fleece neck guard, so that the jacket is comfortable against your neck and face when zipped right up, is a nice touch. There are plenty of places to adjust the jacket to improve the fit to your body, including velcro on the sleeves, and elastic in the hems.

(Image credit: Finisterre)

The fit is 'active', i.e. not fitted to the body. We tried the women's version and found the sizing generous. We'd prefer a slightly more fitted shape, but each to their own on this front, and it is nice and easy to move about in.

Two large, deep external pockets are placed high enough to still be accessible if you have backpack strap fastened around your waist, and there's a further internal pocket for your valuables. If we're nit-picking, we found the zips a little clunky to open and close.

(Image credit: Finisterre)

Our only other complaint, and we feel a little shallow in bringing it up, is that the design is quite dull. Sure, it's not all about style, but sometimes a little splash of colour can liven up a grey day, and the Stormbird is only available in black or (for women) olive green. That combined with the basic but functional shape means we feel we could find ourselves tempted by something snazzier. The Rainbird is available in a range of zingy shades, so here's hoping Finisterre has similar plans for its sensible sibling.

Finisterre Stormbird waterproof jacket review: Verdict

In terms of performance, this jacket promises high and delivers. It's both completely waterproof and impressively breathable. The fit copes admirably in windy weather, and the bushed inner is pleasant against bare arms on warmer days. As ever, Finisterre delivers on the sustainability front, so you can purchase with a clear conscience. Here's hoping some cooler colours are in the pipeline.