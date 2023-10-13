Finisterre Basset Trouser review: use it, don't lose it

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I reviewed a lot of different products on T3. I get less excited about some of them, but I was genuinely thrilled to try Finisterre's Basset Trourers. I was looking for a product that would be a good fit for our best walking trousers guide when I stumbled upon them. And as soon as I laid my eyes on the pants, I was sold.

Of course, being a professional and all, I didn't jump to conclusions too fast. I went out and tried the Basset Trousers in real-life conditions – walking in nature, tracking forest paths – to check if the trousers perform as well as they look. Not surprisingly, they did, and in the below review, I'll explain what they are best used for. Without further ado, let's review the Finisterre Basset Trourers!

Finisterre Basset Trouser review

Finisterre Basset Trouser review: Price and availability

The Finisterre Basset Trourer is available to buy now directly from Finisterre UK, Finisterre US and Finisterre AU for £115/ $150/ AU$ 260. It only comes in a men's version, with a size range of 32W-38W. It's available in three colours: Black, Galactic and Sable. I tested the Sable colourway.

Finisterre Basset Trouser review: Design and build quality

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Finisterre's Basset Trousers are made using heavyweight organic cotton. The brushed finish fabric feels soft to the touch yet durable, thanks to the thickness of the material and the triple-stitched seams. A sturdy metal zip fly keeps things secure at the front.

Storage is aplenty; you'll find five reinforced, deep pockets around the crotch area. Although these aren't cargos, I found the pockets plenty spacious for storing bits and bobs I wanted to have at hand. To clarify, the fifth pocket is that small 'watch pocket' inside the larger pocket most jeans with pockets have. However, here, it's large enough to hold more substantial stuff, such as a compact flashlight.

Finisterre says the Basset is a workwear-inspired trouser with a classic tapered cut that can be used for anything and everything, from working in a workshop to weekend trips on the hills. In my experience, the pants do feel right at home when you're out and about as well as in the office, which is a quality I like in trousers and apparel in general.

Finisterre Basset Trouser review: Performance

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Finisterre Basset Trouser isn't the most technical piece of apparel, I'll be the first to admit. That said, I'd argue that if that were the case, it would reduce the versatility of the pants. The practical and durable enough to use the Basset wherever you want to, but it's also good-looking, so you won't look like a dork when wearing it around town.

The non-performance nature of the Basset comes at a price, of course. Although the pockets are deep, they aren't zip-fastened, meaning they aren't as safe in more technical situations than zipped pockets. The heavy organic cotton material of the pants isn't waterproof or resistant either, which is something to keep in mind if you're trudging through thick undergrowth covered in dew.

Apart from the lack of waterproofing, the Basset Trousers are tough enough to withstand some rough handling and feel like they will last for a long time. Even if there is a tear, Finisterre offers a repair service (external link) and often holds workshops to teach people how to fix their stuff instead of buying new things every time.

Finisterre Basset Trouser review: Verdict

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Basset Trouser is exactly the kind of product you'd expect from Finisterre. The pants are durable, utilitarian and look pretty darn cool. They might not be water-resistant or have many technical features, but the Basset is an excellent choice if you're looking for heavy-duty trousers that you can wear both on and off the beaten track.