Dyson V6 Absolute review: Not as perfect as the V8, but still a solid choice

Dyson doesn't think you need a traditional, plug in vacuum anymore, and you know what? After using the cordless Dyson V6 for a year, we're inclined to agree.

This cordless Dyson vacuum is now getting on a bit, since our initial review Dyson has released the V7 and V8. And while newer does mean better in this case, it also means more expensive. You may find the V6 suits your needs just perfectly.

The V6 Absolute improves on Dyson's previous cordless vacuum cleaners, coming complete with an improved dust filtration system, and multiple accessories to meet your exacting cleaning requirements.

In the box you'll get a large direct-drive motorised brush for cleaning carpets, a hard floor tool, a smaller motorised tools for stairs, and a nozzle for those hard to reach places.

So how does it perform?

Design

The V6 is pretty sexy... if a vacuum can be considered sexy, that is. Especially when compared to rival cordless vacs. It looks like a sports car motor attached to a hose. It also has a slight resemblance to a ray gun, which can only be a good thing.

The external design is largely unchanged from previous models. It's sleek, colourful, and practical.

The vacuum is reasonably lightweight at 2.3 kg, and the centre of gravity is close to the handle, making it easy to maneuver around.

Other ergonomic features are well thought out, and it's easy to assemble, clean, and store.

How long does the battery last?

Around 15 minutes. That might not sound like a lot, but it's actually pretty decent considering you won't have the trigger pressed down when you move to different areas.

That also depends on what tool and mode you're using. You can stretch it to around 20 using non-power tools, or drop down to 6 minutes with power tools and 'max power mode' turned on.

This is best suited to cleaning in short bursts, keeping the floor clean at all times, rather than doing one BIG deep clean.

The battery takes around three hours to charge back to full.

How well does it clean?

Very well. So well in fact, I've ditched my traditional upright vacuum and now solely use this.

The Absolute uses the same V6 as the previous DC59, it spins at a spectacular 110,000 rpm. There are 15 cyclones, and the suction power reaches 100 'Air Watts'. That's good.

The carbon bristles do a good job of attracting dust on both carpet and hard flooring, but the V6 Fluffy may be a better bet if you don't have any carpets, as it's generally more suited to hard flooring.

We did notice a little snow ploughing (pushing the dirt to the sides), but most got funnelled up to the tube.

Where the cordless vacs really come into their own is when cleaning stairs, sucking dust and crumbs off of shelfs, work surfaces and upholstery, and getting busy with car interiors. It's flexible, and useful device.

Is it easy to look after?

The bin is fairly small, and flips open and dumps the dust via a slightly fiddly trigger mechanism. It's not ideal, and fluff tends to get stuck inside the bin, especially if there's someone in the house with long hair. This needs to be dislodged with something like a chop stick.

The filter is easy to clean, it simply twists out of the top and you rinse it under a tap.

Cord or no cord?

For many, the idea of getting rid of their trustworthy upright and swapping it for a cordless would fill them with dread. I wasn't too sure at first, but now I'm a complete convert.

Initially, two main concerns arise, performance and battery life.

Firstly, there's no need to worry about suction. This does a great job - especially on hard floors, but it's also not bad at all on carpet.

Battery life sounds short: you get 20 minutes on the normal setting and six on 'Max Mode'. I live in a three-storey town house, and can cover the entire floor area without the battery dying, on the lower speed setting.

However, I've found it's better to keep 'topping up', using the Max mode, rather than doing one big vaccuum, weekly. Little and often, people!

For a flat, or bungalow, it's perfect, especially if it's a modern one with hard floors and seamless surfaces.

If you have a five-bedroom mansion with loads of deep carpets, chances are the V6 won't suit you for floor cleaning, but it's still extremely handy for dealing with spillages and dusting shelves, skirting boards and the like.

Verdict

The Dyson V6 Absolute is a great cordless vacuum that's perfect if you live in a flat or small house and like to clean up in short spurts.

It's not a powerful as the V8, and Dyson has fixed a few of the design quirks in later versions as well. But for the price, it's great value for money.

