Corsair HS65 Wireless review: a great value gaming headset

The Corsair HS65 Wireless is the latest gadget to arrive at our reviews desk looking to make it as one of the best gaming headsets on the market – and it's a field where the competition gets stronger every day, making it difficult for headsets to really stand out.

This particular headset brings with it two wireless connectivity options, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, personalised audio settings, and an accompanying app. As the name suggests, it's the wireless version of the wired Corsair HS65 that's also available.

It can work with just about anything via Bluetooth, and there's a 2.4GHz USB-A wireless receiver that works with PCs, Macs and PlayStations too – making this a contender for the best PC gaming headsets and the best PS5 headsets as well.

Corsair HS65 Wireless: price & availability

You can pick up the Corsair HS65 Wireless gaming headset right now – at the time of writing it's available for around £120 in the UK and $120 in the US, though the widget embedded above will direct you to the best deals currently available. If you're in the UK, you can get the headset from retailers including Amazon and Corsair directly.

Corsair HS65 Wireless review: design & setup

(Image credit: Future)

There's nothing particularly spectacular about the design of the Corsair HS65 Wireless headset, but that's no bad thing: the lines and curves are clean and straightforward, and there's an understated style about this piece of hardware. You can get the headset in black or white, and it's the black version that we're reviewing here.

This feels like a quality bit of kit when you're holding it and when you've got it on your head as well, with aluminium, plastic, memory foam and a leatherette material combining to good effect. It sits tightly enough over your ears while you're wearing it without it getting uncomfortable, even after several hours of use.

The handy on-board controls let you control the volume and switch between wireless modes – you can choose between a standard Bluetooth connection or a 2.4GHz link via the supplied USB-A dongle, though there's no wired option. The mic doesn't detach unfortunately, but it can be folded up out of the way.

You can use the supplied USB-A dongle with a Windows PC, a Mac, a PS4 or a PS5, or Bluetooth with anything else, and the headset connects in seconds. There's a USB-A to USB-C charging cable included in the box, but no USB-C adapter for the dongle – so you'll need to supply your own adapter if your computer only has USB-C ports.

Corsair HS65 Wireless review: features & performance

(Image credit: Future)

Audio performance from the Corsair HS65 Wireless headset is great across all frequencies, whether you're gaming, listening to music or watching movies. There's no distortion at louder volumes, and plenty of detail and clarity at quieter levels. Stick on an action movie, like we did, and the sounds really do wrap around you in an immersive way.

The headset is fitted with 50mm drivers and support for Dolby 7.1 surround sound on Windows and macOS, where you can also download the free iCue companion app: it's simple to use and gives you a few extra options, including a personalisation feature that tailors the audio output to your preferences.

Battery life is said to be in the region of 24 hours, and while we didn't test that to the limit, based on our hours of testing and the reported battery life in the app we'd say that's probably a slight overestimation. You'll get more than enough for several gaming sessions in a row though, and to some extent it depends on volume levels and what it is you're listening to of course.

The omni-directional microphone seems to work well, and we could be heard clearly in gaming chats and video calls. Again, we'd prefer to be able to remove the mic when needed, but it gets out of the way pretty well – and we like the way it automatically mutes itself when you flip it upwards.

Corsair HS65 Wireless review: verdict

(Image credit: Future)

It's the audio performance that matters most on a headset like this, and the Corsair HS65 Wireless doesn't let you down. It's a step up from budget devices while not troubling the super-high-end models, which is about what you'd expect from the price – we think most people will be impressed with the richness, depth and precision of the sound.

Features like the accompanying app and the Dolby 7.1 surround sound support help the headset to stand out against the competition, and after that it's a question of whether the design appeals to you. Again, it's sort of mid-range as far as aesthetics are concerned – not without a certain style, but certainly not breaking new ground.

There are headsets out there that offer both wired and wireless connections, which you may prefer if you want more flexibility. It's also worth noting that while you can connect to two devices simultaneously (one on Bluetooth and one via the 2.4GHz receiver), you can't listen to two audio sources at the same time (like a game and background music).

You've got a host of gaming headsets to choose from if you're in the market for one, and in such a busy field it's difficult to pick out the major differences. If the Corsair HS65 Wireless is in the price range you're looking at, then the headset gives you some of the best sound you're going to get for the money.

Also consider

There's no shortage of choice when it comes to gaming headsets. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless is slightly more expensive than the Corsair model we've reviewed here, but the battery life is better and the sound impresses. These are pretty similar headsets: the SteelSeries has its own companion app and wireless USB dongle as well.

The Sony Inzone H3 is another really good choice too, especially if you're using your headset with a PlayStation rather than a computer. It's wired rather than wireless, and it's available for less cash than the Corsair, so it might suit your needs and budget better. Most importantly, the audio it produces isn't going to be a disappointment.