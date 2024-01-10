CELF Regeneration Station review: innovative skincare that won’t break the bank

In this CELF Regeneration Station review, I put the world’s first micro-vibration collagen regenerative tool to the test to see how effectively it reduced signs of ageing.

Designed to revitalise the skin from the inside out, CELF launched its Regeneration Station in 2023 . The skincare tool has been clinically proven to restore the skin’s surface and lift lines and wrinkles, all while sitting on the end of the best electric toothbrush !

I never used to be a huge fan of skincare, mainly because I wasn’t sure what to do and didn’t want to cause any spots or flare-ups. But I’ve been trying lots of new things for my skin lately, like icing my face and using the Theraface Pro facial therapy device. When I saw the CELF Regeneration Station, I was excited to give it a try to see if it could get rid of a few stubborn lines I’ve been noticing on my forehead. After using it for two months, here’s my full review and thoughts of the CELF Regeneration Station.

CELF Regeneration Station review: Unboxing and how to use

The CELF Regeneration Station arrived in a very small cardboard box. Inside was the CELF dermal head and a 30ml bottle (a three months supply) of CELF Glide Serum… that’s it! An important thing to remember is that for the dermal head to work, you need an Oral-B iO toothbrush, which CELF doesn’t provide you with. As of writing, CELF doesn’t work with any other electric toothbrush brand but this could change in the future.

To use the CELF Regeneration Station, remove the toothbrush head (I used the Oral-B iO7 ) and replace it with the dermal head. Rinse it under warm water before applying the Glide Serum to the areas of your face you want to tackle. Turn on the toothbrush and move the CELF head over the skin where you’ve applied the serum for a minute per area. Once you’re done, simply rinse the head and replace the cap, before massaging excess serum into the face and heading to bed. Surprisingly easy!

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CELF Regeneration Station review: design and features

The CELF Regeneration Station is a non-invasive epidermal and deep cellular micro-vibration skincare tool. The dermal head may look small but if you look closely, there are little bristles on the end which is what glides over your skin. Using SPER technology, the CELF dermal head deeply stimulates the skin, creating a cellular reaction to encourage collagen production.

By using deep penetrating low-frequency micro-vibrations to non-invasively stimulate the surface of the skin, the CELF Regeneration Station restores the skin’s inner structure. It’s been clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, increase blood flow, improve skin texture and decrease hyperpigmentation. I attended a CELF product talk and the expert dermatologists behind the CELF Regeneration Station also mentioned that it should be used as preventative and a way to reduce the appearance of lines before more intense treatments like botox.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CELF Regeneration Station review: performance

For full disclosure, I’m the ripe old age of 27 and haven’t got tons of fine lines so I mostly used the CELF tool on my forehead as I’d started to notice my frown lines becoming a little prominent.

The first thing I noticed was just how easy the CELF Regeneration Station is to use. What’s always put me off elaborate 18-step skincare routines is they involve many products and take up a lot of time. I’m quite lazy when it comes to skincare so I appreciated that the CELF Regeneration Station is only two products (three if you count the toothbrush) and it’s easy to fit into your routine. After I cleaned my teeth at night, I’d simply replace the brush head with the dermal head and apply a good squeeze of serum to my forehead – simple!

CELF recommended applying the Glide Serum in target areas like crows feet, forehead, around the mouth and chin, where you’re more likely to experience wrinkles. Focusing on my forehead, I was disappointed to find that the CELF Regeneration Station wasn’t as pain-free as promised.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

I found it to be a little painful during my first few uses and if I didn’t apply enough serum, I really started to feel the bristles. During my first few tries, my skin did sting a bit but I started to get used to it, and found that the key is not to press too hard. As the CELF Regeneration Station increases blood flow, I noticed my forehead did get very red but it went down quite quickly.

So, after using the CELF Regeneration Station for two months, did it work? Personally, the results are a little inconclusive. The area between my eyebrows looks a lot better than before but there’s one stubborn line just above my left brow which has faded but is still pretty visible. My skin does feel a lot healthier and smoother after using it so I’d definitely say that it’s working its magic on my skin structure and texture.

Other than that and the brief stingy pain, the only negative I had was the mess. Sometimes I found that the dermal head leaked and dripped down onto the toothbrush which wasn’t pleasant.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CELF Regeneration Station review: price

The CELF Regeneration Station is £39.99 on the CELF website . This price gives you one dermal head and three months worth of Glide Serum in one bottle. A six month supply is £79.98, a nine month supply is £119.97, and a 12 month supply is £159.96.

Compared to other beauty tech, the CELF Regeneration Station is surprisingly affordable. The only catch is that you need an Oral-B iO toothbrush for it to work, which doesn’t come cheap.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

CELF Regeneration Station review: Verdict

I enjoyed using the CELF Regeneration Station and applaud how easy it is to use and fit into your daily routine. I haven’t been ‘wow-ed’ by the results just yet and I didn’t like the occasional pain but my skin around my forehead feels incredibly smooth and healthy. While I was looking for clearer results for tackling wrinkles, I did find the CELF Regeneration Station does a good job of reducing fine lines but deeper lines will need more work.