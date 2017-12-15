YouTube VR arrives on Steam: Google drops app in Early Access

Google has released YouTube VR on PC gaming service Steam. The release of the application in Early Access (which it will remain in "through 2018") means that YouTube VR's exclusivity to Google's Daydream VR platform has come to an end, with the Steam VR version working with HTC Vive right now, and "more VR headsets soon."

Like the idea of VR but aren't already set up? These VR headsets are the best

Check the YouTube VR on HTC Vive trailer now to get a taste for what it's all about:

Speaking about how the app will function now in Early Access mode, Google said that:

"All of the core elements of YouTube will be available in Early Access, so you’ll be able to experience 360° and 180° videos or watch any YouTube video on YouTube VR. YouTube VR is currently optimized for HTC Vive in Early Access, but is compatible with other headsets through OpenVR. We plan to optimize for other headsets in the future.”

Specs-wise, the app requires some modest recommended requirements, including an Intel i7-6700 processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980ti, and at least 4GB of storage space. Windows 10 is also a necessity for YouTube VR, as too the aforementioned HTC Vive - although, as mentioned above, new headsets are to be added going forward.

We really like the YouTube VR concept here at T3.com and, despite this Steam VR app currently sitting in Early Access, with all the typical bugs and teething problems which inevitably ensue, we think it's still one of the best uses of VR tech to date. Plus, as the YouTube VR app is free to download on Steam, and will remain so even when it leaves Early Access, if you're hooked up for VR then we see know reason why you shouldn't jump right in.