Your Mac will soon get macOS 14 Sonoma for free, here's when

Although Apple will release new software for a number of its devices on 18 September, the full public build of macOS Sonoma will take a little longer to reach your Mac. Thankfully though, you won't have too long to wait.

That's because Apple has announced that macOS Sonoma (macOS 14) will be released on Tuesday 26 September 2023.

It will be available for Macs released in 2017 and later (a full compatibility list can be found below) and brings a number of key new features to MacBooks and desktop machines alike.

macOS Sonoma: key features

Apple's macOS Sonoma will add a whole stack of new features that are designed to make life a bit easier, whether you are using a desktop machine, such as an iMac or Mac mini, or a MacBook.

For example, Widgets will now be available directly on your desktop screen. You can place Widgets from a gallery around the desktop so you can see or interactive with them without having to access the bar each time.

That includes smart home Widgets that can turn lights on or off, image Widgets that scroll through pictures of your family and friends, or Notes Widgets that work like on-screen Post-Its.

You can also sync your iPhone Widgets to your Mac, without having to install them separately.

Video Conferencing gets a major overhaul, with plenty of new presentation options and overlays to choose from. There is also gesture recognition, so you can enable effects just by moving your hands in the right way.

And finally, for now, you can turn any website on Safari into an app you can pin in your Dock at the bottom of the screen. That way you won't have to bookmark it in a traditional way, just hit the icon and it'll pop up immediately.

There's a whole load of other features coming too, but these are our favourites for now.

macOS Sonoma compatibility list

Here's the list of Macs that will be able to run macOS Sonoma: