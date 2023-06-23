Your Google Pixel Tablet could become more awesome thanks to this

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Google is reportedly working on expanding the usefulness of its Pixel Tablet, with a couple of accessories that'll help it compete with iPad Pro.

The device, which hit stores earlier this month, already comes with its own dock to turn it into a Nest Hub-style smart assistant when you're not holding it. However, Google clearly wants you to make full use of its talents when out and about - and that's where a digital pen and keyboard will come in handy.

Details on both were found inside a a Google app and, if they come to fruition, could turn the new slate into one of the best tablets around.

According to Android Authority, a developer discovered references to a "Keyboard for Pixel Tablet" and "Pen for Pixel Tablet" in the latest version of the Pixel's Retail Demo app, which is usually used to restrict a device for public viewing in a store.

It depends on how much they cost, of course, but will definitely help users get more from their £600 / $600 device.

The Google Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It runs on Google's own Tensor 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, with either 128GB or 256GB of storage available depending on the model chosen.

There are 8-megapixel cameras on the front and rear, which are certainly good enough for quick snaps and video calling.

Battery life is said to last up to 12 hours when streaming video, and it charges either via the dock or USB-C.

We said that it offers great hardware in our extensive review, but also that we weren't entirely sure who it was aimed at - with few work and utility-related features., and too much of a focus on its docked state. Now it seems Google is about to address that with optional extras that take it from the home and into a different sphere entirely.

That should put it more in mind when choosing a larger-display tablet, such as an iPad or Samsung Galaxy device. It could make the Google equivalent a worthy alternative.