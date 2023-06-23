Your Google Pixel Tablet could become more awesome thanks to this

Google is reportedly working on stylus and keyboard accessories

Google Pixel Tablet review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Google is reportedly working on expanding the usefulness of its Pixel Tablet, with a couple of accessories that'll help it compete with iPad Pro.

The device, which hit stores earlier this month, already comes with its own dock to turn it into a Nest Hub-style smart assistant when you're not holding it. However, Google clearly wants you to make full use of its talents when out and about - and that's where a digital pen and keyboard will come in handy.

Details on both were found inside a a Google app and, if they come to fruition, could turn the new slate into one of the best tablets around.

According to Android Authority, a developer discovered references to a "Keyboard for Pixel Tablet" and "Pen for Pixel Tablet" in the latest version of the Pixel's Retail Demo app, which is usually used to restrict a device for public viewing in a store.

It depends on how much they cost, of course, but will definitely help users get more from their £600 / $600 device.

The Google Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It runs on Google's own Tensor 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, with either 128GB or 256GB of storage available depending on the model chosen.

There are 8-megapixel cameras on the front and rear, which are certainly good enough for quick snaps and video calling.

Battery life is said to last up to 12 hours when streaming video, and it charges either via the dock or USB-C.

We said that it offers great hardware in our extensive review, but also that we weren't entirely sure who it was aimed at - with few work and utility-related features., and too much of a focus on its docked state. Now it seems Google is about to address that with optional extras that take it from the home and into a different sphere entirely.

That should put it more in mind when choosing a larger-display tablet, such as an iPad or Samsung Galaxy device. It could make the Google equivalent a worthy alternative.

CATEGORIES
Tablets
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸