You need to scan your face before buying Apple Vision Pro, here's why

Come closer, let Apple see you

Like a grandma pinching your cheeks, Apple needs to get a good look at you before you get any sweet treats. That's to say, you need to scan your face first before you can order an Apple Vision Pro

In an email, Apple explained that "When you order Apple Vision Pro, you'll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID." This sounds extreme, but I think it makes sense, having used some of the best VR headsets, getting the right fit can be the difference between a good and bad experience (and alleviate nausea too!).

If you don't have access to an iPhone or iPad, then I'm afraid you'll have to go in-store and be fitted there because, funnily enough, there are plenty of iPhones in an Apple store.  But what exactly are they measuring for? Well, it's all about getting the right size for the headband and light seal. If we are to wear the headset for long periods at work (as Apple has suggested) then it will need to be comfortable and secure. 

While ordering the headset it's also the perfect time to get it tailored to your prescription (if you wear glasses). Apple itself has said, "When you order, we'll ask a few quick questions to find out if you need optical inserts. If you do, you'll upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye‑care professional after checkout". Your prescription data can also be stored on the Health app. If you want to use the headset without glasses, it will cost $150 while 'reader' lenses will be $100. Of course, that's on top of the $3500 price tag. 

Some seven months after it was first revealed, we are not far from a whole new virtual world. The Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2nd, while pre-orders begin on January 19th - this week! That is for those in the US at least, UK release details are currently unknown.

