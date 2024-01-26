You may have been charged extra for Xbox Game Pass without knowing

BT broadband customers in the UK are urged to check their recent bills as they may have accidentally been charged a £10 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription fee.

Customers are reporting the additional charge, even if they haven't signed up for membership, nor own an Xbox Series X, Series S, or Xbox One.

"I logged into my BT account online and saw that they charged me an extra £10 and that money had come out of my account," said Sue from London to the BBC.

"I actually thought I'd been hacked, so I phoned them up... and they explained that it was a BT error."

The Beeb then discovered other customers were affected, including one of its own employees. The employee was told it was a "known issue".

BT suggests that its customers check their bills and report any anomalies: "We recommend that all of our customers remain vigilant and if they notice changes to their account that are suspicious, to contact us as soon as possible to report this," a spokesperson told the BBC.

"We will support and guide them on how to take steps to ensure their account is secure."

You might even have received an email thanking you for activating Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so it's worth checking your inbox and spam folder, then contact the provider.

(Image credit: BBC)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a great subscription service that provides access to hundreds of full price games for one relatively small monthly payment. It includes online gaming access, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass for PC, EA Play and several other benefits too.

And, to be fair on BT (and sister company EE), it only charges its customers £10 per month for the service when it usually costs £12.99. In addition, those on its Full Fibre 500 and Full Fibre 900 broadband plans get 6 and 12-months Game Pass respectively at no extra cost.

However, it seems that an automated system error between BT and Microsoft's systems has resulted in other customers also being charged, whether they wanted it or not.