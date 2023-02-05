Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LG makes some of the best TVs around, and some of the very best OLED TVs in particular. We're particularly impressed by the 2022 range, which includes the LG C2 OLED TV – in our opinion, the best OLED TV for most people.

If you've been thinking about getting an LG OLED, you might want to visit John Lewis (opens in new tab). It's currently offering 10% off its already keenly priced LG OLED range, with savings of over £500 on some of the higher spec models. Even the cheapest OLED TVs are getting an impressive £89 off the sticker price.

It's worth pointing out that while the 2022 LG OLED TVs use LG's new Evo panels, which deliver much better brightness than their predecessors, the very smallest model, the 42-inch, doesn't have the same Brightness Booster that you'll find in its larger siblings.

How do I get the John Lewis LG OLED TV deals?

Provided you're a member of My John Lewis (which is free; all you need to do is sign up with your email address if you're not already a member), it's just a matter of putting the code LGTV10 at the checkout and the discount will be automatically applied.

If you're also planning to get a soundbar, there's a promo offer on that too: there's 50% off the LG S75Q Bluetooth Soundbar, using promo code LGS75Q, if you buy it at the same time as your TV. That's a pretty good discount on a very impressive sound system: the S75Q is a 3.1.2 channel, 380W soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and it normally retails for £599.

Although we haven't reviewed this specific soundbar yet, we have reviewed its sibling. In our LG S95Q review we gave it the full five stars and the coveted T3 Platinum Award for its "exceptional" sound quality. We've tested a lot of LG soundbars and we know they're particularly good for TV and movie dialogue, but that clarity doesn't come at the expense of good old-fashioned low-end thump in the action scenes.