You can buy a Dune: Part Two watch — but only if you’re fast

Quick Summary Hamilton have unveiled a limited edition watch pairing based on the Desert watch from Dune: Part Two. The two models sit in a Ventura case, and offer options for digital and analog timekeeping.

It feels like blockbuster films have been relatively commonplace in the last few years. We had the Barbenheimer craze last year, and a whole range of superb cinema before that.

This year, one big release looks likely to dominate proceedings. That’s Dune: Part Two — and now, you could own a part of that movie.

That’s because Hamilton have unveiled a pair of watches based on the Desert watch from that film. The pair take the form but put it in a Ventura case, with either a quartz analogue or a digital movement.

You’ll find luminous blue accents on the dial, wrapped in a black PVD coated stainless steel case. While the triangular case shape is hard to measure traditionally, 52 x 46.6mm dimensions on the analog model suggest this wont be for the faint of heart.

That one also features brass hour, minute and seconds hands, which have an 'or noir' treatment. A 23mm black rubber strap protrudes from the 11.8mm thick case, while 5ATM of water resistance should be enough for daily life.

The digital piece is slightly different. That has a 51 x 47.2mm case size, which should have a little more presence on the wrist. The lug width is also a hair thinner at just 23mm. You'll find a double anti-reflective coating on the sapphire crystal here, while a water resistance of 100m should make it a little more robust.

Both come in a commemorative packaging which is reminiscent of the look of the film. That should make it a top pick for collectors and fans of the franchise.

Regardless, these models are not likely to be easy to get hold of. Each piece is limited, with the analog model made only 3,000 times and the digital only 2,000.

If you wan't to get your hands on one, then, you'll need to be quick. Expect to pay £1,585 for the analog version or £2,235 for the digital.