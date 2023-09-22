Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium can get marked by fingerprints, but there's an easy fix

Apple admits discolouration can occur, but gives some easy-to-follow advice

iPhone 15 Pro side close-up
(Image credit: Apple)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Apple has admitted that the titanium case on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be marked by fingerprints, after several users posted images of their devices being discoloured.

However, it has also given some advice that should "fix" the issue – just use a cloth.

See more

The issue arises when oil from your fingers and hands comes in contact with the titanium surface. This appears to change the look of the areas you touch, often leading to marks around the buttons specifically – such as the new action button.

But it's not permanent, claims Apple.

"The oil from your skin might temporarily alter the colour of the outside band," it explains on a support page (via MacRumors).

However, the answer is simple: "Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look."

This is good advice for iPhones (and other devices) generally, especially if they come in contact with something more corrosive than your fingers.

As Apple points out, you shouldn't use any cleaning fluids or products, and avoid getting any moisture into openings – even if the handset is rated as water resistant.

Also, turn of the iPhone first, so you won't accidentally message a bunch of garbage to a family member, friend or, heaven forbid, your boss.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are available now

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro max are available to order now but you might have to wait a fair bit for your device to arrive, depending on the configuration.

Apple currently lists shipping dates from 23 October when ordering from its UK store.

Prices start at £999 / $999 for a 128GB iPhone 15 Pro, £1,199 / $1,199 for the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are plenty of deals available from the main networks too.

As well as the titanium casing, the iPhone 15 Pro family introduces faster processing in the shape of the new A17 Pro chipset. The 15 Pro Max also comes with Apple's most advanced camera yet – a periscope lens system offers 5x optical zoom, for starters.

Both handsets come preloaded with iOS 17, which was also released for older iPhones earlier this week, so you can download and install it now.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest