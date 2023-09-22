Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium can get marked by fingerprints, but there's an easy fix

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has admitted that the titanium case on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be marked by fingerprints, after several users posted images of their devices being discoloured.

However, it has also given some advice that should "fix" the issue – just use a cloth.

If you thought that the new titanium finish on the new iPhone Pro models was not going to show fingerprints thing again 😩 #iPhone #iPhone15Pro #iPhone15ProMax pic.twitter.com/DGox6MnQ9WSeptember 15, 2023 See more

The issue arises when oil from your fingers and hands comes in contact with the titanium surface. This appears to change the look of the areas you touch, often leading to marks around the buttons specifically – such as the new action button.

But it's not permanent, claims Apple.

"The oil from your skin might temporarily alter the colour of the outside band," it explains on a support page (via MacRumors).

However, the answer is simple: "Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look."

This is good advice for iPhones (and other devices) generally, especially if they come in contact with something more corrosive than your fingers.

As Apple points out, you shouldn't use any cleaning fluids or products, and avoid getting any moisture into openings – even if the handset is rated as water resistant.

Also, turn of the iPhone first, so you won't accidentally message a bunch of garbage to a family member, friend or, heaven forbid, your boss.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are available now

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro max are available to order now but you might have to wait a fair bit for your device to arrive, depending on the configuration.

Apple currently lists shipping dates from 23 October when ordering from its UK store.

Prices start at £999 / $999 for a 128GB iPhone 15 Pro, £1,199 / $1,199 for the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are plenty of deals available from the main networks too.

As well as the titanium casing, the iPhone 15 Pro family introduces faster processing in the shape of the new A17 Pro chipset. The 15 Pro Max also comes with Apple's most advanced camera yet – a periscope lens system offers 5x optical zoom, for starters.

Both handsets come preloaded with iOS 17, which was also released for older iPhones earlier this week, so you can download and install it now.