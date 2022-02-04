Xbox Series X restock: GAME stock live now – get a console in time for Elden Ring

Xbox Series X stock is now live at GAME. Head on over to GAME's website right now to get the new Microsoft console before it sells out. With chip shortages set to continue well into 2022, this is a killer opportunity!

This is the first restock from GAME since January 20th – hopefully, a positive sign that the retailer is getting a regular supply of consoles coming in. The standalone console is available by itself (quite rare), as well as numerous bundles that arrive with an extra Xbox controller, merchandise or FIFA 22.

Best of all, if you order before 19:00 GMT then the console is available for next-day delivery. That's the weekend sorted then. With Microsoft set to acquire Activision Blizzard, it could also mean the likes of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Crash Bandicoot could all be Xbox exclusive in the future. Crazy, right?

Looking to move into the digital age? Well, Microsoft also has its equally terrific Xbox Series S all-digital console up for sale too. No discs, just downloads.

Very has the Xbox Series S console live now with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included. This means you wouldn't need to buy any games for the first three months with access to over 100 new and exclusive titles.

Anyone that gets their hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, can start playing the latest games from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, and more. Of course, the next big Dark Souls-like game, Elden Ring, is due to launch at the end of the month too.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Thankfully, the queue looks quite good now. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

