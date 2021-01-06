Xbox Series S back in stock, against all the odds, at these UK retailers

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S debuted last year alongside the PS5, and all three consoles have been notoriously difficult to get hold of since launch, but the compact, digital only Xbox Series S is back in stock right now!

UK retailers Argos, and Very have had a restock, and you can pick up the cheapest of the next-gen consoles now, for just £249.99.

While Argos is selling the standalone console with the controller, Very is offering optional extras, like a second controller, and if you're liking the look of Xbox Game Pass, you can grab a second controller and three month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate.

Argos

Argos may be out of PS5 stock, but it's had a number of Xbox Series X|S restocks. The retailer usually sells out pretty quickly, so we recommend getting a wriggle on if you want to secure a next gen console, at a snippet of the price of its big brother.View Deal

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. Right now you can pick up the Xbox Series S, and if you need another controller, you can grab that too, along with a third option that bundles the console and two controllers with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.View Deal

Currys

You can get an Xbox Series S for as little as £10 per month at Currys, spread over 36 months. The retailer stipulates that the console isn't available for delivery, but you can order online and collect in store, so pop your postcode into the website and if you're lucky, you'll be able to swing by and pick up your next-gen console as soon as it's available. View Deal

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has warned of months of shortages for Microsoft's consoles, but has assured fans that the company is pulling out all the stops to get more systems produced as fast as possible.

If you'd rather wait for the more powerful Xbox Series X to be back in stock, then bookmark T3's Xbox Series X stock tracker page. Or if you want to jump ship to Sony's console, you can try your luck with out PS5 stock tracker for updates on when it's back in stock.