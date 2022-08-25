Xbox Game Pass is about to lose this incredible game with 93% on Metacritic

Of all the games I play on my Xbox Series X, the one I've played the most has to be Hades. It's pretty much the perfect game, a roguelike that's hard enough to have that just-one-more-go thing without being so soul-crushingly hard that I rage-quit in disgust. But while I'm many hours into it I'm still incredibly far from the end – and now I have just seven days to finish it before it's gone like tears in the rain. Unless I buy it, anyway.
That's because Hades is one of several high profile games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 31 August. Two other really, really big titles are away too: Elite Dangerous and Myst are going, along with some other fan favourites.
What games are leaving Game Pass on 31 August?
You've got a week left to play these Game Pass hits:
Elite Dangerous
Hades
Myst
NBA 2K22
Signs of the Sojourner
Spiritfarer
Twelve Minutes
Two Point Hospital
What Remains of Edith Finch
World War Z
That's the thing about Game Pass: it's easy to forget that games aren't there forever, so for example some of the titles going away next week have been on my to-play list for ages and I never quite got round to them.
The good news is that you don't have to pay full price if you want to keep the games that are about to leave. For example Hades is currently £14.06 if you buy it before the end of the month, and Elite Dangerous is £15.99. But you'll need to buy them before they leave Game Pass or the price will go back up to the usual RRP.
And of course, Game Pass giveth as well as taketh away: in September, there are lots of fun new titles coming to Game Pass including Outer Wilds, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Beacon Pines and Slime Rancher 2.