Xbox Game Pass is about to lose this incredible game with 93% on Metacritic

August's list of Game Pass departures is going to leave a big hole in the line-up

Xbox Series X being used to browse Xbox Game Pass games
(Image credit: Future)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

Of all the games I play on my Xbox Series X, the one I've played the most has to be Hades. It's pretty much the perfect game, a roguelike that's hard enough to have that just-one-more-go thing without being so soul-crushingly hard that I rage-quit in disgust. But while I'm many hours into it I'm still incredibly far from the end – and now I have just seven days to finish it before it's gone like tears in the rain. Unless I buy it, anyway.

That's because Hades is one of several high profile games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 31 August. Two other really, really big titles are away too: Elite Dangerous and Myst are going, along with some other fan favourites. 

Hades Xbox Game Pass game

(Image credit: PlayStation)

What games are leaving Game Pass on 31 August?

You've got a week left to play these Game Pass hits:

Elite Dangerous
Hades
Myst
NBA 2K22
Signs of the Sojourner
Spiritfarer
Twelve Minutes
Two Point Hospital
What Remains of Edith Finch
World War Z

That's the thing about Game Pass: it's easy to forget that games aren't there forever, so for example some of the titles going away next week have been on my to-play list for ages and I never quite got round to them.

The good news is that you don't have to pay full price if you want to keep the games that are about to leave. For example Hades is currently £14.06 if you buy it before the end of the month, and Elite Dangerous is £15.99. But you'll need to buy them before they leave Game Pass or the price will go back up to the usual RRP.

And of course, Game Pass giveth as well as taketh away: in September, there are lots of fun new titles coming to Game Pass including Outer Wilds, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Beacon Pines and Slime Rancher 2.

TOPICS
Gaming
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals