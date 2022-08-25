Xbox Game Pass is about to lose this incredible game with 93% on Metacritic

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Of all the games I play on my Xbox Series X, the one I've played the most has to be Hades. It's pretty much the perfect game, a roguelike that's hard enough to have that just-one-more-go thing without being so soul-crushingly hard that I rage-quit in disgust. But while I'm many hours into it I'm still incredibly far from the end – and now I have just seven days to finish it before it's gone like tears in the rain. Unless I buy it, anyway.

That's because Hades is one of several high profile games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 31 August. Two other really, really big titles are away too: Elite Dangerous and Myst are going, along with some other fan favourites.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

What games are leaving Game Pass on 31 August?

You've got a week left to play these Game Pass hits:

Elite Dangerous

Hades

Myst

NBA 2K22

Signs of the Sojourner

Spiritfarer

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

What Remains of Edith Finch

World War Z

That's the thing about Game Pass: it's easy to forget that games aren't there forever, so for example some of the titles going away next week have been on my to-play list for ages and I never quite got round to them.

The good news is that you don't have to pay full price if you want to keep the games that are about to leave. For example Hades is currently £14.06 if you buy it before the end of the month, and Elite Dangerous is £15.99. But you'll need to buy them before they leave Game Pass or the price will go back up to the usual RRP.

And of course, Game Pass giveth as well as taketh away: in September, there are lots of fun new titles coming to Game Pass including Outer Wilds, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Beacon Pines and Slime Rancher 2.