Worms 2: Armageddon arrives on the App Store

Sequel now available for iPhone and iPad owners.

By

Prepare to begin the earthworm genocide once again.

Get ready to arm your favourite homicidal soil-burrowing creatures with a new array of weaponry as Worms 2: Armageddon arrives on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The new mobile version of the legendary strategy game now allows you to destroy your fellow worms with artillery like the Sentry Gun, Electromagnet, Napalm Strike, Super Sheep, Petrol Bomb, Armageddon, Drill, Earthquake and Poison Strike.

There are 30 single player campaign missions to survive across five new themes; Manhattan, Medieval, Sports, Construction and Cheese. There's also a multiplayer mode allowing users to play via Bluetooth or online via Wi-Fi.

The sequel promises a refined control system, cartoon-like graphics, customisable characters and a Body Count mode in which players need to defeat endless oncoming enemies, which become increasingly harder to maim as the level continues.

Worms 2: Armageddon is available to download now from the Apple App Store for £2.99.

Link: Worms 2 (via Theappera)

