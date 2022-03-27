Wordle for movie lovers is here – guess the film from the screenshot

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a new kind of Wordle or you're just mad about movies, Framed is here to make your day a little more entertaining. Like Wordle it serves up a simple looking puzzle every day, but instead of a grid of letters it's a sequence of screenshots from the same film. All you need to do is guess what film it is.

It sounds simple, and today's one really was: I got it on the first guess, but deliberately got it wrong for the sake of the screenshot above. And the autocorrect in the film name field makes it easier too: it autocompletes as you type, so if you can't quite remember the name there's a good chance you'll see it appear. But it's fun, and if you're into your movies it's a great way to test your knowledge.

In the post-Wordle landscape there's something of a rush to find the next big trivia thing, and to revive TV shows that feel a bit like Wordle. Framed certainly feels like a good candidate for viral success: it's entertaining, it's simple and it could turn out to be more than just an obscure online trivia game.

Picture? Perfect

The biggest difference between Framed and Wordle, other than the use of images, is that there's no clues: you're either right or you're wrong, and if you're wrong the game doesn't tell you which bits of your answer were wrong.

Did you get the whole title wrong or just misremember the words? Did you guess Lethal Weapon 2 when it was Lethal Weapon 3? Framed won't tell you. But from what I've seen so far, the screenshots do become clearer and more obvious the more you see – so while the first one generally looks like it was filmed on shakycam from a faraway car park in super murkyvision, the successive images are much easier to see and to identify.

As with other similar games Framed is free, although there's a Ko-Fi link if you'd like to tip the creator. New films will appear every day at midnight UK time.

I can't imagine what's next: we've had Wordle for words, Lewdle for bad words, Heardle for music and now Framed for movies. What's next? I'll give you six guesses.