Withings takes on the Apple Watch Series 4 with new ECG hybrid smartwatch

Last September the Apple Watch Series 4 was the first consumer device capable of taking ECG readings, now, hot on Apple's heels, Withings has released a more traditional looking, and more affordable, alternative.

The Withings Move ECG is the world's first analogue watch with the ability to record an electrocardiogram.

Now, before we get too excited, we should clarify that the Move ECG is currently under review for FDA and CE clearance. It might not get approved, which means Withings wouldn't be able to sell it.

If it does get approved, you'll be able to easily monitor your cardiovascular health at anytime and detect heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation.

This type of irregular heart rhyhm that can lead to fatigue, shortness of breath and heart failure. It is also known to be a major risk for stroke.

The condition is often under-diagnosed as its symptoms are not always present during doctor's visits.

“The ability for people to take an ECG in real-time as they experience a symptom such as palpitation or shortness of breath makes the Withings Move ECG a game changer,” said Eric Carreel, President of Withings.

“While providing medical grade measurements, the elegant watch looks nothing like a bulky medical device. With Move ECG we have created a cardiovascular early warning system that can be worn every day, can capture and record cardiovascular events as they occur and help reduce the risks of heart disease.”

How exactly does it work? The Move ECG includes three electrodes, two inside the main body of the watch, and the third electrode in the stainless steel bezel of the watch.

If you experience symptoms such as palpitation, simply touch both sides of the bezel to start recording.

After around 30 seconds the Move ECG vibrates to notify you that the reading is complete. It then syncs automatically with the Health Mate app, which displays whether the heart is beating in a normal pattern or whether there are signs of AFib.

It sounds like a really sleek process.

As well as taking ECG readings, the Move will measure your steps, activity, and sleep, in order to give you an complete overview of your lifestyle. The watch is water resistant up to 50 meters and features a battery life of up to 12 months.

It's compatible with both Android phones, and iPhones.

The Move ECG will be available in Q2 2019 for just £129.95, significantly cheaper than the Apple Watch.

Its watch face will be available in both white and black, and people will be able to choose from a variety of wristband colours and material options to complement each user’s personal style.

Alongside the Move ECG is the Withings Move, which doesn't feature an ECG and costs just £59.95.