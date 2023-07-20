Who says size isn't everything? Loewe adds a 77-inch TV to its luxury line-up

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Loewe has introduced a 77-inch model to its bild line of 4K HDR TVs. The Loewe bild i.77 dr+ features the brand's premium aesthetics while also upping the ante when it comes to screen size.

The Ultra HD OLED TV supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, while its audio prowess includes Dolby Atmos compatibility and HDMI eARC for hookup to a Loewe sound system or supported third-party solution.

There is an integrated hidden soundbar built into the TV for general use, too, with a pair of drivers capable of delivering up to 40W of total power output.

As well as access to an array of streaming apps and services through its Loewe os7 smart TV platform, such as Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, the bild i.77 dr+ also comes with a 1TB hard drive built-in so you can pause or record live on-air programming. That means you don't technically have to connect a Sky Q or Virgin Media box to ensure you never miss a show.

That being said, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports too, so can work with any external source you fancy.

The TV supports several of Loewe's stand options - the floor2ceiling stand, which is a pole that the television cab be attached to to look almost like it is floating in the air, and a floor stand.

Alternatively, you can set the panel against a wall using a tiltable Loewe wall mount.

There's no word on the refresh rate of the Loewe bild i.77 dr+ TV, so we can't be sure that it'll support 120 frames-per-second gaming, but considering the luxury styling of the overall package, it's probably not targeted at the hardcore PS5 or Xbox Series X owner.

Still, it'd be nice to know if it covers all based.

The Loewe bild i.77 dr+ is available now from the Loewe website and select retailers, priced at £5,999 in the UK.

The range also includes models with 48-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, with or without integrated hard drives for recordings.