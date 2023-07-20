Who says size isn't everything? Loewe adds a 77-inch TV to its luxury line-up

Super-sized and super sexy

Loewe bild I.77 dr+
(Image credit: Loewe)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Loewe has introduced a 77-inch model to its bild line of 4K HDR TVs. The Loewe bild i.77 dr+ features the brand's premium aesthetics while also upping the ante when it comes to screen size.

The Ultra HD OLED TV supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, while its audio prowess includes Dolby Atmos compatibility and HDMI eARC for hookup to a Loewe sound system or supported third-party solution.

There is an integrated hidden soundbar built into the TV for general use, too, with a pair of drivers capable of delivering up to 40W of total power output.

As well as access to an array of streaming apps and services through its Loewe os7 smart TV platform, such as Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, the bild i.77 dr+ also comes with a 1TB hard drive built-in so you can pause or record live on-air programming. That means you don't technically have to connect a Sky Q or Virgin Media box to ensure you never miss a show.

That being said, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports too, so can work with any external source you fancy.

The TV supports several of Loewe's stand options - the floor2ceiling stand, which is a pole that the television cab be attached to to look almost like it is floating in the air, and a floor stand.

Alternatively, you can set the panel against a wall using a tiltable Loewe wall mount.

There's no word on the refresh rate of the Loewe bild i.77 dr+ TV, so we can't be sure that it'll support 120 frames-per-second gaming, but considering the luxury styling of the overall package, it's probably not targeted at the hardcore PS5 or Xbox Series X owner.

Still, it'd be nice to know if it covers all based.

The Loewe bild i.77 dr+ is available now from the Loewe website and select retailers, priced at £5,999 in the UK.

The range also includes models with 48-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, with or without integrated hard drives for recordings.

CATEGORIES
Television
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest