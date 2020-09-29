Buy weights online in October 2020: Amazon Prime Day can wait, here are the best dumbbell deals, kettlebell deals plus weight bench deals

As we settle into the new normal, it becomes more and more easier to buy weights online and to have the best home gym setup for your budget. You might still have to look a bit harder to find the best Bowflex deals, but as opposed to how things were in April, the availability of the best home weights and best kettlebells look much better nowadays.

That said, although price drops might happen on Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you are better off buying weights sooner rather than later, considering some governments are toying with an idea of a second lockdown and we all know what happened to weight-availability when that happened last time.

Many sought-after models, including the Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells and the equally versatile Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell, are still on short supply, but if you're vigilant – and quick – enough, you can still find excellent home weight deals at selected retailers, with Fitness Superstore, Argos and JTX Fitness leading the charge. Even Amazon has some great home weight deals on sometimes!

Buy weights online: the best online retailers

We already knew JTX Fitness had a range of cardio machines but as it turned out, they stock resistance training equipment, such as suspension trainers and dumbbells too! They have just recently restocked so you'd better head over and buy some dumbbells and kettlebells while you can.

FitKit has a range of free weight and home gym accessories in stock, including the best barbells from Jordan Fitness and Ziva completion dumbbells.

Mirafit is one of the best home gym equipment providers in UK and most usually has plenty of stock too, but due to the sky-high demand for such stuff nowadays, they are just as out of stock of home weights and best weight benches as everyone else. Nevertheless, the Mirafit website gets updated frequently so it is worth having a look every now and then.

Fitness Superstore has the most comprehensive supplier network and therefore this store is most likely to receive stock before other outlets. At the moment, delivery time frames are up to seven working days and most of the brick-and-mortar Fitness Superstore shops are open for business.

Having a look around for anything at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is not too famous for stocking quality gym equipment, but you can still find good deals on the best pull up bars or best ab rollers if you look hard enough.

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap multi gyms and who knows, you might get lucky.

Now, it is not often we say this, but have you considered shopping at Sports Direct? They don't just sell Lonsdale tracksuits, contrary to popular belief, and have a surprising amount of home gym equipment, such as the best resistance bands, left to buy, with free delivery on orders over £50.

We recommend always checking delivery times and T&Cs before you make a purchase at any of the above shops. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best cheap kettlebell deals

Build functional muscles using kettlebells. Should you need some inspiration where to start you can try the best kettlebell workout for beginners or this six-step kettlebell arm workout, maybe even this full-body kettlebell workout from a Master Trainer or best kettlebell workout from senior kettlebell specialist Eric Leija.

AmazonBasics Cast-Iron Kettlebell | Prices from £12.46 at Amazon

It doesn't get more basic than AmazonBasics but since kettlebells are basically just a lump of iron with a handle, you can't really go wrong with getting AmazonBasics cast-iron kettlebell. The most popular 16-kilo variety is only £30 which is dirty cheap, but even the heaviest 20kg version is only £45. That's a bargain if I ever saw one in my life.View Deal

JTX Neoprene Covered Kettlebell | Prices from £29 at JTX Fitness

16-kilo kettlebells disappeared from the face of the earth in April. Seeing them in stock again is like Christmas came early for anyone interested in home resistance training. Using just one kettlebell, you can get fit and lose weight at the same time with this 4-week kettlebell workout. Get fit now!View Deal

ONNIT Primal Kettlebells | Prices from $42.95 at Onnit

Get primal with the ONNIT Primal Kettlebells. You won't have time for monkeying around too much as these capable kettlebells not only look good but are also highly-functional: made of chip-resistant iron, ONNIT Primal Kettlebells will stand the test of time. Nad, I mean, they just look awesome too.View Deal

Mirafit Cast Iron Kettlebell | Prices from £14.95 at Mirafit

What not to like in these cast iron kettlebells from Mirafit? It has a powder coated finish and a nice fat grip so you can strengthen your grip as well as all the muscles in your body. Flat non-wobble base ensures this 'bell won't roll away when placed down. Available in a range of weights from 4kg to 32kg.View Deal

Jordan Fitness Chrome/Rubber Kettlebell | Price from £17.99 at FitKit

Want to go heavy? This 20-kilo Jordan kettlebell will provide enough resistance for your functional training sessions. This kettlebell has a smooth chrome handle which is great to grip (might be slippery when wet/sweaty though), a gravity cast iron core and balanced bottom so it can be set down easily. The rubber outer shell is hard floor- and neighbour-friendly.View Deal

Mirafit 3pc Kettlebell Weight Set with Stand (2.2kg, 4.5kg & 6.8 kg) | Buy it for £47.99 at Amazon

Can't go wrong with Mirafit! This kettlebell set is on the light side so ideal for beginners, muscle toning and one-handed exercises. Included in the price is the storage stand so you can put your kettlebells on display in the living room for when your friends can finally visit you again, subtly hinting that you have been working out hard in the last three months.View Deal

Eleiko Training Kettlebell | Prices from £24 at Eleiko

If it's good enough for Olympic competitions, it's good enough for us. The Eleiko brand has been trusted by official weightlifting associations all over the world for a number of years by now for its quality and reliability. This cast-iron training kettlebell does what it says on the box: use it for any manners of functional training and rest assured that the double moulded will provide a consistent texture across the entire surface that holds chalk well and ensures a good grip. More sizes available at Eleiko (not all, though).View Deal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best cheap dumbbell deals

Dumbbells are super versatile home gym equipment and with just a pair, you can essentially train your whole body. How about trying the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners or this dumbbell workout for fat loss and muscle building, maybe the best biceps and triceps workout for home gyms?

JTX 10 kg Dumbbells (Pair) | Buy it for £64 at JTX Fitness

At the same time kettlebells were removed from existence, they took all the decent sized dumbbells with them too. Getting quality 10-kilo dumbbell pairs for a reasonable price was almost as impossible to get toilet paper in April. Not anymore, though, as JTX Fitness has restocked its dumbbell selection including the coveted 10 kg pair which can be bought for £64 now. Not for long, probably.View Deal

METIS Hex Dumbbells | Prices from £19.99 at Amazon

What a find at Amazon! The METIS hex dumbbells are available to buy or pre-order in a range of actually useful sizes. the 10-kilo variety is £99.95 and can be delivered by Saturday 13 June. Not sure if these are pairs or individual dumbbells, you'd better double check this with the seller first.View Deal

(Image credit: TRX)

Best multi gym and suspension trainer deals

TRX PRO 4 Suspension Training Set | Buy it for £199.95 at TRX

A step up from the excellent TRX HOME2 set, the TRX PRO 4 has it all TRX has to offer for home gyms: adjustable foot cradles, rubbed-rubber handles, theft-resistant carabiner, industrial-grade reinforced stitching and comes complete with a suspension- and door-anchor attachment.View Deal

Rhinosport Sling Trainer Set | Buy it for £43.23 at Amazon UK

Here is suspension trainer set from Rhinosport for a mere £43; although we haven't tried it yet, it is reviewed well at Amazon so there is hope it won't snap after one use. Suspension trainers are the cheapest way to introduce some variety to your indoor bodyweight training and they are especially good for a core workout blast.View Deal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best cheap weight bench deals

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym | On sale for £899 | Was £1,349 | You save £450 at Fitness Superstore

Using Bowflex's trademark Power Rod, the Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym is more quiet than a 'regular' multi-gym yet provides a decent workout nevertheless. Not only it is more quiet but the Xtreme 2 SE is also has a space-saving construction too. It is still rather large, mind, but not quite as big as some models with leg presses and such.View Deal

Body-Solid PowerCentre Combo Bench | On sale for £359 | Was £495 | You save £136 at Fitness Superstore

There is a lot going on here: the PowerCenter Combo Bench is a squat rack, flat bench, incline bench, decline bench, 90° shoulder press bench, and seated leg developer (pictured Olympic adaptor sleeve optional) all in one. You will need a bit more floor space to house this unit but by buying this, you can have a full gym with just one equipment and some some weights.View Deal

(Image credit: Perfect Fitness)

