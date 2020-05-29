Buy weights online: stock up your home gym with these kettlebell, dumbbell, multi-gym and weight bench deals

It's hard to believe that the whole world has been under lockdown for two months now but at least it gave enough time for everyone to built their ultimate home gyms. And what else would you buy first than the best kettlebells and best dumbbells, right? Sought-after models like the Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells or the equally versatile Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell are still unavailable, but if you're vigilant – and quick – enough, you can still find excellent home weight deals at selected retailers like Fitness Superstore, Argos, JTX Fitness and more. Even Amazon has some great home weight deals on sometimes!

• Where to buy treadmills online: the best exercise bike, rowing machine and fitness equipment deals with home delivery

Our newest find of great retailers who previously went unnoticed is JTX Fitness. We already knew they had a range of cardio machines but as it turned out, they stock resistance training equipment, such as kettlebells and dumbbells, and many of them are also in stock! Better head over now and buy while you can.

• Shop kettlebells and dumbbells at JTX Fitness

Mirafit is one of the best home gym equipment providers in UK and most usually has plenty of stock too, but due to the sky-high demand for such stuff nowadays, they are just as out of stock of weights and benches as everyone else. Nevertheless, the Mirafit website gets updated frequently so it is worth having a look every now and then.

• Shop home gym equipment at Mirafit

Your best bet – despite the ridiculous demand for home weights at the moment– is to check large retailers like Fitness Superstore as often as possible. Fitness Superstore has the most comprehensive supplier network and therefore this store is most likely to receive stock soon. Unfortunately, there is a £200 minimum order value due to the high demand, please bear this in mind before you order.

• Shop for dumbbells at Fitness Superstore

Having a look at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is equally as low on stock as others, but there is always a chance it will have stock when you look. Today might be your lucky day!

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Try your luck buying home weights at Argos

Now, it is not often we say this, but have you considered shopping at Sports Direct? They don't just sell Lonsdale tracksuits, contrary to popular belief, and have a surprising amount of home gym equipment left to buy, with free delivery on orders over £50. Please allow up to 10 days for delivery.

• Shop for home gym equipment at Sports Direct

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

Best kettlebell deals

Build functional muscles using kettlebells. Should you need some inspiration where to start you can try the best kettlebell workout for beginners or this six-step kettlebell arm workout, maybe even this full-body kettlebell workout from a Master Trainer!

Mirafit Cast Iron Kettlebell – 32 kg | Prices from £49.99 at Amazon

BACK IN STOCK AT AMAZON! Somehow, Mirafit provides great quality fitness and gym equipment for not an awful lot of money. How do they do it? I have no idea but I don't really care as long as I can get my kettlebell fix from them for cheap. This powder-coated matt black finish kettlebell is definitely not for first-time CrossFitters but for people who know what are they doing with the 'bell. The handle is comfortable and easy to grip and the base of the kettlebell is flat so it doesn't wobble.View Deal

JAXJOX Adjustable Kettlebell Connect – 19kg | Buy it for £229.99 at Argos

AVAILABLE FOR HOME DELIVERY AGAIN!Adjustable kettlebells are the ultimate home gym weights and the Jaxjox Kettlebell Connect is among the most popular products in the category. Argos has a funny way of displaying stock but it seems like it is possible for some regions to order this adjustable kettlebell, for the time being anyway. Check if there is any available around your postcode.View Deal

JaxJox KettlebellConnect review: a rack of weights in one smart unit

DKN Vinyl Kettlebell Set – 2, 4, 6 , 8 kg | Buy it for £59.99 at Amazon

Sure, this kettlebell set doesn't look too impressive but as long as it does the job just fine it should be okay, right? The small bell can be used by the little ones or for toning and the 8 kilo bell is plenty for one handed exercises like lateral raise or even kettlebell curls.View Deal

Women's Health Body Soft Kettlebell – 10kg | Buy it for £43.86 at Amazon UK

This soft kettlebell not only looks different than all the cast iron and vinyl weight lumps but given the soft exterior, the Women's Health Body Soft Kettlebell is well-suited to work out with at home since it makes less sound than the non-soft variety. Not to mention, a 10 kilo kettlebell for under £50 is a steal nowadays!View Deal

Best dumbbell deals

Dumbbells are super versatile home gym equipment and with just a pair, you can essentially train your whole body. How about trying the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners or this dumbbell workout for fat loss and muscle building, maybe the best biceps and triceps workout for home gyms?

DTX Fitness 20kg Rubber Dumbbell (Pair) | Buy it for £169.99 at Amazon

Rubber coated hex dumbbells are great for a home gym environment: they won't roll away even on hard surfaces and also won't damage it either. They are also more quiet to work out with, although you will make plenty of noises as you try to lift two 20-kilo dumbbells. Make sure you don't drop them on the floor after you finished working out.View Deal

BodyRip PREMIUM PRO Ergo Chrome Dumbbells 8kg – Pair | Buy it for £99.95 at Amazon UK

Not the heaviest set but this 16 kilo (2x8kg) dumbbell-combo is definitely a better catch than holding eight 1kg dumbbells in each hand, right? There is also free delivery on these bad boys, even better. We have no idea how durable the BodyRip PREMIUM PRO Ergo Chrome Dumbbells are, although it says "premium pro" in the name so hopefully it will last.View Deal

York Rubber Hex Dumbbells All Weights – Pair | Prices from £39.95 at The GAA Store

[Only 22.5kg and 25kg dumbbells left] After unearthing a 16 kilo kettlebell at House of Fraser yesterday, here is another relatively unknown store, selling one of the most coveted home gym equipment nowadays: dumbbells! Some of the lighter weights have sold out already but there are still some decent weights left. If you need some dumbbells, buy these immediately.View Deal

Best multi gym and suspension trainer deals

TRX Home2 Suspension Training Set | Buy it for £169.95 at TRX

The highly-portable TRX Home2 set can be used at home, outside, in a garage or wherever you want to use it, really. Included in the price is a one-year subscription to the TRX App where you can find workouts and plenty of tips hoe to improve form and reduce chances of injury. A door anchor and a suspension anchor is also included, as well as a mesh carrier bag so you don't have to stuff your TRX straps into a Tesco carrier bag. Full body workout for £169.95? Sign us up. Delivery 1-2 weeks.View Deal

Rhinosport Sling Trainer Set | Buy it for £86 at Amazon UK

Can't get a TRX set? Too bad, but there are other suspension trainer out there you might want to try. Here is one from Rhinosport for £86; although we haven't tried it yet, it is reviewed well at Amazon so there is hope it won't snap after one use. Suspension trainers are the cheapest way to introduce some variety to your indoor bodyweight training and they are especially good for a core workout blast.View Deal

Life Fitness G2 Multi Gym | Buy it for £1,595 at Fitness Superstore

Life Fitness G2 is a versatile home resistance machine with an impressive 160lb/73kg weight stack, plenty for most beginners and even somewhat experienced gym-goers. The Life Fitness G2 could turn your home into an actual gym and if you add the optional leg press/calf raise and 50lb (23 kg) add-on kit, there really won't be any reason to go back to the gym, even after the lockdown ends.View Deal

Best weight bench deals