Where to buy kettlebell, dumbbells and home weight online with home delivery – Updated daily

We are seeing a surge in demand for the best home gym equipment and it is getting harder to know where to buy kettlebells and to find a decent pair of dumbbells. All the best dumbbells and best kettlebells, like the excellent Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells or the equally versatile Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell, are long gone, but if you're vigilant enough, you can still find excellent home weight deals at selected retailers like Fitness Superstore, Argos, Decathlon and more.

Your best bet – despite the ridiculous demand for home weights at the moment– is to check large retailers like Fitness Superstore as often as possible. Fitness Superstore has the most comprehensive supplier network and therefore this store is most likely to receive stock soon. Unfortunately, there is a £200 minimum order value due to the high demand, please bear this in mind before you order.

Having a look at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is equally as low on stock as others, but there is always a chance it will have stock when you look. Today might be your lucky day!

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

Now, it is not often we say this, but have you considered shopping at Sports Direct? They don't just sell Lonsdale tracksuits, contrary to popular belief, and have a surprising amount of home gym equipment left to buy, with free delivery on orders over £50. Please allow up to 10 days for delivery.

Alternatively, you can try your luck at Decathlon and see if they have any products left in stock. The last time we looked, they did not.

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

Best kettlebell deals

York 10KG Vinyl Kettlebell | Sale price £22.99 | Was £26.99 | You save £4 at Fitness Superstore

Ideal for beginners, the York 10KG Vinyl Kettlebell has a comfortable ergonomic handle and a non-slip base so the bell won't roll away after it's placed down the floor. This York kettlebell comes with a "fully detailed workout chart" too, in case you need some inspiration. It might not look as hardcore as some of the cast iron or competition models but it does the job nevertheless.

Mirafit 12kg Cast Iron Kettlebell | Buy it for £69.99 at Amazon

Want the real thing? This powder coated Mirafit 12kg cast iron kettlebell has a matt black finish with orange styling and a comfortable easy grip handle for maximum accuracy. The base is flat to prevent rolling. 12 kilo is plenty for kettlebell swings and even if you fins it easier to perform 12 reps at a time, you can just 20, right?

Body Power Neoprene Covered Kettlebell 8kg | Buy it for £18.49 (each) at Fitness Superstore

The Bodypower Neoprene Covered Kettlebell is built with solid cast iron for durability, along with its neoprene coating to prevent scratching, splitting and scuffing and to protect both the kettlebell and flooring. Not all weight options are available to buy but you can still get a few different sizes: 4kg, 6kg and 8kg. The different weight options are colour coded for easier identification.

Body Power 40kg Vinyl Coated Kettlebell – Single | Sale price £92.99 | Was £139.99 | You save £37 at Fitness Superstore

This is not a child's toy for sure! This 40 kilo lump of iron is only recommended for seasoned Crossfitters and people with serious core and glute strength and enormous arm and back muscles. On the other hand, the Body Power 40kg Vinyl Coated Kettlebell is heavy enough to do proper deadlifts with. Brutal.

Best dumbbell deals

York Rubber Hex Dumbbells All Weights – Pair | Prices from £39.95 at The GAA Store

After unearthing a 16 kilo kettlebell at House of Fraser yesterday, here is another relatively unknown store, selling one of the most coveted home gym equipment nowadays: dumbbells! And not just any dumbbells either: the GAA Store has loads of weights in stock, from 5-22.5 kg, including 10 kg and 12.5 kg models which are pretty much impossible to find since the lockdown started. If you need some dumbbells, buy these immediately.

Best multi gym deals

Life Fitness G2 Multi Gym | Buy it for £1,595 at Fitness Superstore

Life Fitness G2 is a versatile home resistance machine with an impressive 160lb/73kg weight stack, plenty for most beginners and even somewhat experienced gym-goers. The Life Fitness G2 could turn your home into an actual gym and if you add the optional leg press/calf raise and 50lb (23 kg) add-on kit, there really won't be any reason to go back to the gym, even after the lockdown ends.

GymRex Multi-gym Machine 7-in-1 | Buy it for £435 at Expondo

Most usually I don't get too excited over random gym machines but the GymRex Multi-gym machine is cheap as chips and has a decline sit up bench, a roman chair and preacher pad attachment as well! Plus your usual stuff, like pull down cable machine and flyer arms, all for £435 with free delivery to the UK. The weight stack is 45 kilo, which is not too heavy but even throwing in some extra weight would not make this setup expensive at all. Order today, delivery is within 6 weeks.

Best weight bench deals

TuffStuff CMB-375 Evolution Series Light Commercial Bench | Sale price £499 | Was £749 | You save £250 at Fitness Superstore

Part of their Evolution series, the Tuff Stuff Evolution Light Commercial Bench is your new best friend for pumping iron in your home gym. For decline use, there's a secure leg hold down support for safety. Built in handle and transport wheels are included for easy roll-away. Now 33% off until stocks last (so not for too long)!

Wolverson HIIT Bench | Sale price £999 | Was £1,500 | You save £501 at Wolverson Fitness

The Wolverson HIIT Bench is a 3-in-1 HIIT workout gear which makes it an even better value for money option. It is a weight bench, a plyo box AND a storage system so you keep all your kettlebells and dumbbells all organised. The top pad is adjustable and there is even a rope anchor point to attach – you guessed it – battle ropes or resistance bands. The bench is easily moveable using the transport castors and the handle on the bench. Dimensions (in cm): L110 x W45 x H50. Now 30% off!

Out of stock items (stock checked regularly)

MuscleSquad Ergonomic Kettlebell – 16 kg | Buy it for £34.49 at House of Fraser

NOW OUT OF STOCK. Alright, people, don't get too excited! Actually, yes, please do: we found a 16 kilo kettlebell from a trusted retailer for a reasonable price online. The MuscleSquad Ergonomic Kettlebell does what is says on the box: it is an ergonomic lump of iron with a handle wide enough for two-handed exercises. There is a £4.99 delivery charge but even taking that cost into account, this is the best kettlebell deal we've seen since the lockdown started.

Reebok Cast Iron Kettlebell – 28 kg | Sale price £65 | Was £129.99 | You save £64.99 at House of Fraser

NOW OUT OF STOCK. Another gem from House of Fraser: this 28 kilo Rebook Kettlebell is now half price. Granted, this is one of the heavier bells but even so, it is half price and if you are somewhat more experienced in calisthenics or CrossFit, it shouldn't be an issue to do swings with this bad boy, right? Maybe don't do it in front of your new 8k TV, just to be sure.

Body Power Vinyl Kettlebell Set 6kg/8kg/10kg (B-GRADE) | Sale price £31.99 | Was £70.99 | You save £40 at The Fitness Superstore

NOW OUT OF STOCK. We are not going to lie: this Body Power Vinyl kettlebell set won't end up on many best kettlebell lists. Nevertheless, this is a good value for money set that includes three kettlebells, suitable for home or light commercial environments, so one can assume the bells are at least somewhat durable. An anti-slip base protects your flooring and prevents the kettlebells from toppling over. Set includes: 1 x 6kg (dark grey), 1 x 8kg (yellow) and 1 x 10kg (green). Please note these Kettlebells are B GRADE so might show some defects (marks/chips etc.)

York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set | Buy it for £59.99 at the Fitness Superstore

NOW OUT OF STOCK. Ideal for starters, the York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set features knurled handles for a secure grip, plastic spinlock collars and solid, durable weight plates. considering you can't buy any reasonably priced home weight sets anywhere at the moment, this might be your best option to get an adjustable dumbbell set for under £500 for a while.

Body Power Studio Rubber Dumbbells – 5kg (Pair) | Sale Price £26.99 | Was £40.99 | You save £15 at Fitness Superstore

NOW SOLD OUT, STOCK COMING SOON – The rubber casing of the Body Power Studio Rubber Dumbbells protects both your floors and equipment, whilst being durable enough to not crack, chip or fade. Featuring a non-slip handle design, the BodyPower Studio Dumbbell is safe to use in a home gym setting and the numbered ends also allow quick weight identification. Not like you will be able to buy it in many different weight options at the moment, unfortunately.

Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells – 6Kg (x2) | Sale price £28.49 | Was £54.99 | You save £26.50 at Fitness Superstore

NOW SOLD OUT, STOCK COMING SOON – Okay, you might have to order more than just one pair of the Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells to meet the minimum order value but that doesn't mean these are bad value in general – quite the contrary. The good news is that weights racks are definitely not in short supply at Fitness Superstore, so you'll have plenty of storage options on top of the usual 'under the bed' method.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | Sale price £229 | Was £249 | Save £24 at Fitness Superstore

OUT OF STOCK | Not only it is still in stock but the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell has also been discounted. Even taking into the gigantic minimum order value into account, you can still just order this one kettlebell and have it delivered within a reasonable amount of time.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell review: your new home gym staple weight

Body Power Smith Half Rack | Sale price £699 | Was £1,199 | You save £500 at Fitness Superstore

NOW OUT OF STOCK. £500 off a Smith machine that can be used at home? What?! Smith machines are the safer versions of bench presses and are ideal for solo workouts. This particular model can also be used as a pull up bar, but you can perform compound movements like squats and bent over rows too, using the Body Power Smith Half Rack. You might need some plates, though.

Body Power Strikeman Pro | Sale price £309 | Was £449 | You save £140 at Fitness Superstore

NOW OUT OF STOCK. Talking about functional training: the Body Power Strikeman Pro freestanding punchbag is good for burning fat, build functional muscles and to relieve stress, too. It can also be adjusted into 3 different height positions, so the head is always in the right height for an uppercut.